Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today approved the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief of Military Engineering Services (MES) for optimisation of more than 9,300 posts in the basic and industrial workforce. This comes in line with the recommendation of the Committee of Experts, headed by Lt General Shekatkar, which had recommended measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces, a press note read.

The official release said one of the recommendations made by the committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced.

Based on the proposal of E-in-C, MES, the proposal of the abolition of 9,304 posts in MES out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the Basic and Industrial staff has been approved by the defence minister.

The recommendation was aimed at making MES an effective organisation with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario in an efficient and cost-effective manner, the official release said.

