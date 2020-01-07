Deepika Padukone joins protest against JNU violence at Sabarmati hostel

Actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined protests at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus that was being held against the violence unleashed by masked goons in the varsity on Sunday. Padukone, who joined protesters at the Sabarmati Hostel late Tuesday evening, expressed solidarity with the students and teachers. Deepika was wearing a black high-neck with a black overcoat. She was seen meeting and talking to the people gathered at the site.

Protests erupted on university campuses across the country after masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening, in an unprecedented act that resulted in at least 28 students and teachers being injured. The violence, which has been claimed by a fringe group Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS), has triggered nationwide outrage, with many prominent businessmen and celebrities calling for action against the perpetrators.

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone outside Jawaharlal Nehru University, to support students protesting against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/vS5RNajf1O — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Leave past behind, return to campus: JNU VC to students

ALSO READ | Opinion | Rampage by goons in JNU has brought a bad name to India

WATCH VIDEO: Deepika Padukone joins protests against JNU violence in Delhi