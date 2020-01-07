Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence, says 'it's a hotbed of anti-national activities'

Image Source : PTI Hundreds of students at the entrance of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

A far-right group Hindu Raksha Dal on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the JNU violence on January 5 when over a hundred masked goons with rods and sticks attacked students, teachers inside the JNU campus. More than 30 people were injured in the attack and were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi. The incident was widely condemned by politicians, activists, students across the country.

Claiming responsibility for the attack two days after the brutal violence, Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary said, "JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers."

Pinky Chaudhary,Hindu Raksha Dal: JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers. #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/2GkCIOqOFO — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, as per government sources, the claims made by Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, the police are taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition systems.

The violence was perpetrated by a group of masked men at the premises of the prestigious institution. Police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition system to identify the culprits, the sources said on Tuesday.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police that conducted a flag march.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

