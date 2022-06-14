Deepak Bali resigns as Uttarakhand AAP chief; says 'uncomfortable with party's methodology'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand AAP chief Deepak Bali resigns

Deepak Bali, Uttarakhand Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, on Monday resigned from his post and the membership of the party. In his resignation, Bali said he was uncomfortable with the party's methodology.

In a letter to AAP's national convenor Arwind Kejriwal, Deepak Bali mentioned that he won't be able to carry on with the functioning of the party and thus asked for acceptance of his resignation from the post of Uttarakhand state chairmanship.

His resignation comes after the AAP chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, Retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.

The former army officer announced his decision to quit the party on Twitter, posting his resignation letter on the microblogging site.

In March this year, the ruling BJP returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 19 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) registered victory in two constituencies.

(With inputs from ANI)

