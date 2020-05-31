Image Source : PTI (FILE) Cyclonic storm to form in Arabian Sea, to reach Maharashtra and Gujarat on June 3 (Representative image)

Just days after Cyclone Amphan struck the eastern coast of the country, another cyclonic storm is forming over Arabian Sea. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area in Arabian Sea will develop into a cyclone in coming days.

"A low-pressure area formed over Southeast & adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours," tweeted IMD.

A low pressure area formed over Southeast & adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. To concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours pic.twitter.com/5zVMJjBhKR — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) May 31, 2020

The IMD said that the cyclonic storm will reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coast on June 3

"The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning.," said IMD

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

The cyclone over Arabian Sea will cause rainfall in different parts of the country. The IMD said the cyclone will cause "light to moderate" with "isolated heavy to very heavy" rainfall in Lakshadweep, Kerala and coastal Karnataka on May 31 and June 1.

On June 2nd and 3rd, "light to moderate" rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa, the IMD said. The department has advised fishermen to not venture in the sea till June 4.

Cyclonic activity in Arabian Sea has come close on the heels of Cyclone Amphan in Bay Bengal. Cyclone Amphan has claimed at least 98 lives.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage