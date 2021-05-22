Cyclone Yaas: Railways cancel several trains. Check full list

In view of the impending Cyclone Yaas, the Indian Railways on Saturday notified the temporary cancellation of special trains. Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.
Hers’s a list of cancelled trains:
ALSO READ: Several trains cancelled in wake of cyclone Tauktae. Check full list