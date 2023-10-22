Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Cyclone Tej LIVE UPDATES: Very severe cyclonic storm likely to further intensify today, says IMD

Cyclone Tej LIVE UPDATES: The storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea at 1850 km southwest of Karachi, ARY News reported. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and lies at a distance of 1850 km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 9:02 IST
Cyclone Tej is likely to further intensify
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Cyclone Tej is likely to further intensify

Cyclone Tej LIVE UPDATES: VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of October 21 (Saturday) over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The cyclone is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the forenoon of October 22, it added. Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm will not have any impact on Gujarat. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning, the IMD had said in a statement earlier. According to the formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region, it will be called 'Tej'. It is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD. Cyclones, however, change their course sometimes. 

Live updates :Cyclone Tej

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cyclonic Tej likely to make landfall on Oct 25

    Cyclonic Tej is likely to make landfall between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around early morning on October 25.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:42 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Meteorologists issues alert

    Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India, as per ARY News. As per reports, weather models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast.

  • Oct 22, 2023 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cycloen likely to further intensify

    Cyclone Tej It is likely to further intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, said IMD officials on Sunday.

