Cyclone Tej LIVE UPDATES: Very severe cyclonic storm likely to further intensify today, says IMD

Cyclone Tej LIVE UPDATES: VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) Tej lay centered at 2330 IST of October 21 (Saturday) over SW Arabian Sea about 330 km ESE of Socotra (Yemen), 690 km SSE of Salalah (Oman), and 720 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The cyclone is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the forenoon of October 22, it added. Meanwhile, the cyclonic storm will not have any impact on Gujarat. A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning, the IMD had said in a statement earlier. According to the formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region, it will be called 'Tej'. It is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD. Cyclones, however, change their course sometimes.

