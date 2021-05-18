Cyclone Tauktae impact: Heavy rain, thundershower across northwest India on Wednesday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Delhi-NCR is likely to witness heavy rains on May 19.

After wreaking havoc along the Maharashtra coast and Gujarat, cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to move towards northeastwards bringing in heavy rain across several states on May 19 and 20, the India Meteorogical Department (IMD) said in a weather alert.

According to the weather department, Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a deep depression after lashing Gujarat late on Monday, however, it will continue to have an impact over the next couple of days.

The IMD has issued an orange colour-coded warning for National Capital Region (NCR) for Wednesday with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity likely over northwest India (except Jammu and Kashmir) with heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Uttarakhand; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on May 19," the IMD has predicted.

The department further said that rainfall will likely decrease from May 20.

Cyclone Tauktae bring largescale devastation

Over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted due to the cyclonic storm, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said. At least seven people were killed in the state, officials said. There was a power outage across the state.

The cyclonic storm lashed Mumbai and other districts in the Konkan region on Monday with heavy rains and high-speed winds. Power and communication lines were badly hit due to high-speed winds and heavy rainfall at various places in Maharashtra.

At least 15 people were reportedly killed in Maharashtra in incidents linked to the cyclone.

