Cyclone Michaung: East Coast Railway cancels 60 trains | Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Cyclone Michaung: In view of the ensuing 'Cyclone Michaung', the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled as many as 60 trains in its jurisdiction. ECoR has also opened a Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone.

The East Coast Railway in a statement said that as of now 60 express trains originating, terminating and passing through ECoR's jurisdiction have been cancelled to ensure the safety of passengers.

Here is a full list of trains:

Image Source : XList of trains cancelled

Crisis Management Cell to monitor Cyclone

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), ECoR Ashoka Kumar Mishra said that the ECoR is providing a round-the-clock helpline number for information or assistance for the convenience of passengers. It has intensified patrolling at vulnerable locations by deputing patrolmen and watchmen. Additional Control Room and Disaster Management Cell will be opened at Divisional Headquarters.

Instruction has been given to officials to remain alert with continuous monitoring of vulnerable locations and early mobilization of resources for quick restoration of track, signalling system and OHE installations etc, he said.

Mishra further said that East Coast Railway has done preparations and groundwork for managing Cyclone Michaung and its effects in the jurisdiction. "Taking advantage of early predictions of the meteorological forecasts and also the experiences of earlier management of disasters, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and Railway Track, if affected by the cyclone Michaung. Round the Clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR HQs at Rail Sadan and Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur," he added.

Helpline Number

The East Coast Railway has also issued helpline numbers for the people.

Bhubaneswar: 0674 - 2301525, 2301626, 2303060.

Visakhapatnam: 0891-27646330, 0891-2744619, 8500041670, 8500041671, 8106053052

Srilalilam: 08942-286213, 08942-286245

33 flights diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru

As many as 33 flights from Chennai were diverted to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday, as heavy rains continued to pound Tamil Nadu capital and nearby districts of the neighbouring state under the impact of a cyclonic storm.

According to officials of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), both domestic as well as international flights including that of Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Lufthansa and Gulf Air were diverted to the city from Chennai, where many flights have also been cancelled.

The Chennai airport has been closed for arrival and departure operations till 11 pm on Monday due to severe weather conditions. As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled owing to non-stop rains.

Cyclone Michaung

The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify gradually and move northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, said an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official in a press release.

The weather system is expected to blow maximum sustained winds reaching up to speeds of 100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph as well.

The Meteorological Department reiterated its forecast of heavy rainfall, accompanied by gales in parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days from Monday to Wednesday. In the wake of the Michaung severe cyclonic storm, several places in the southern state are receiving heavy rainfall.

(With agencies input)

Latest India News