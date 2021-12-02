Cyclone Jawad: IMD predicts heavy rains in Odisha, Andhra; NDRF prepares for evacuation | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4 with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph-100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves.

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the state government on Wednesday asked collectors of 13 districts to prepare for the evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The forecast said that the low-pressure area in the south Andaman Sea will intensify into a depression and move towards the coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4 and the Coast Guard has initiated extensive pre-emptive measures in the eastern coast keeping it in view.

The IMD said that the low-pressure area brewing over the south Andaman Sea and the adjoining area will intensify into a depression and take the shape of a cyclonic storm around December 3. The system will move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around December 4 morning. The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Wednesday to review the preparedness for the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal region that is likely to affect Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Officials from the ministries of home, ports, shipping and waterways, power, oil, department of fisheries, telecommunications, the NDRF, IMD, chief of integrated defence staff and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting. The cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4 with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph-100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves. The cyclonic storm is likely to affect Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal The Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTs) with inflatable boats, lifebuoys and life jackets are on standby for disaster response operation. Medical teams and ambulances have been kept ready for swift mobilization. The district authorities in some places are asking farmers over the public address system to harvest their ripe paddy crops.

