Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu, Kerala on December 4: All you need to know

Image Source : PTI Thiruvananthapuram: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrives at a seashore of Valiyathura, as part of the preparedness ahead of Cyclone Burevi, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Cyclone Burevi is expected to hit Kerala and Tamil Nadu on December 4. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone may make its landfall in the state on Friday and issued a red alert and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts. The IMD has predicted that Thiruvananthpuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would recieve heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and assured that the government was committed to provide all possible help to the people of the two states.

Cyclone Burevi approaching Kerala, Tamil Nadu: Top Points

The Kerala Health Department has sounded an alert in the wake of the cyclone Burevi, and said all precautionary measures were taken to meet any emergency situation. Health Minister KK Shylaja said the alert was issued to effectively combat various health issues caused by the cyclone and rains and the subsequent epidemic.

Meanwhile, Director of Health and Director of Medical Education have been instructed to ensure sufficient medical facilities and medicines in state hospitals. All precautionary measures should be taken in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines, she said.

All hospitals have been asked to make sure emergency medicines, including anti-snake venom and medical kits are available.

The health department's rapid response teams will be vigilant always especially in the affected districts. Image Source : PTI Kanyakumari: Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) personnel prepare themselves ahead of Cyclone Burevi, in Kanyakumari, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

Adequate treatment will be provided in relief camps as well and the safety of elderly will be given special focus.

All concerned persons should meet COVID protocols, the minister said, adding that the service of 108 ambulances was ensured in all affected areas.

Authorities in Kerala opened over 2,000 relief camps and banned fishing along the coast for three days.

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), Cyclone Burevi is likely to bring heavy rains and winds to the seven southern districts of Kerala from December 3 to 5.

In Puducherry, normal life witnessed disruption as torrential downpour influenced by Cyclone Burevi pounded several parts of the union territory.

Cyclone Burevi made landfall in Sri Lanka's Northern Province on Wednesday night. It made landfall in Trincomalee district between Thiriyaya and Kuchchaveli villages. Incidents of flooding and tree felling were reported.

