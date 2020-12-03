Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala; assures help

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Modi government is committed to provide all possible help to the people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi's impending landfall along the southern coast.

This was conveyed by the home minister to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala Edappadi Palaniswami and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively, during telephonic talks.

"Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states" Shah tweeted.

The cyclone is likely to hit southern coast on Friday. The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

