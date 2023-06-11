Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Storm to turn 'extremely severe' in less than 6 hrs | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES

Cyclone Biparjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, IMD said on Sunday. According to the weather department, a 'very severe' cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea in the wee hours of June 11 about 510 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar. As per the IMD prediction, it will intensify into as 'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and will reach Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.'

The cyclone is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast but will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in the western state in the next five days.

