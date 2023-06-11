Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Storm to turn 'extremely severe' in less than 6 hrs | DETAILS

Sunday, June 11, 2023
     
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'Very severe' cyclone Biparjoy was located over the east-central Arabian Sea in the wee hours of June 11 about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2023 6:42 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, IMD said on Sunday. According to the weather department, a 'very severe' cyclonic storm was located over the east-central Arabian Sea in the wee hours of June 11 about 510 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar. As per the IMD prediction, it will intensify into as 'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm in the next 6 hours and will reach Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a 'very severe cyclonic storm.' 

The cyclone is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast but will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in the western state in the next five days.

 

  • Jun 11, 2023 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into ESCS during next 06 hours

    "VSVS Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 11th June, 2023 about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar. To intensify into an ESCS during next 06 hours. To reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS," a tweet from IMD read. 

     

  • Jun 11, 2023 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Gujarat will witness thunderstorm activity

    Gujarat will witness thunderstorm activity during the next five days with wind speed remaining high especially in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, an IMD official said on Saturday. 

  • Jun 11, 2023 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    'Biparjoy' likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm

    The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in less than 6, IMD said on Sunday. 

