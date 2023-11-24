Cyber security: MPs raise concerns over online fraud at MeitY, PNB's meeting held in new Parliament building

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Meeting of the Committee on Information and Communication Technology Management held on cyber security

Parliamentarians on Friday raised concerns over cyber security in the new Parliament building during a meeting of the Committee on Information and Communication Technology Management in the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament House Annexe Building.

MPs urged the government to take adequate steps to secure the financial assets of the public at large.

"Increase cyber security awareness in the country and develop a 'cyber consciousness index' to gauge it," they appealed to the government.

Top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the public-sector Punjab National Bank briefed parliamentarians on the cyber threat.

The MeitY officials gave a presentation to the MPs on issues of cyber security and the manner in which the ministry and organisations under it are addressing the same.

The committee had met under the chairmanship of AAP member ND Gupta. The panel members raised their concerns and queries to the officials.

The panel members told top officials of the bank to ensure that financial assets of public at large are secured and raised several queries to them on the issue, said the sources.

Measures being put in place to enhance cyber security of Member Services and to secure the new building of the Parliament were also listed during the presentation.

Secretary, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and representatives of the Punjab National Bank were also present to express their views on the regulatory framework and the measures being taken by them on implementing mechanisms for cyber security and digital identity/digital payment mechanisms and the steps being taken to enhance the same.

Amid growing cases of cyber security breaches and frauds coming to the fore, the panel is likely to call top officials of private banks in the near future and members would soon undertake field visits to bank headquarters in Mumbai to check the steps taken by banks in this regard, the sources said.

So far, the panel has called officials of the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank and raised their concerns on the issue.

(With PTI inputs)

