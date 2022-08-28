Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). CWC meeting today: Congress to decide schedule for election of party president.

Highlights CWC to decide on Congress poll schedule today

It is expected that the CWC will hold a virtual meeting at 3:30 pm on Sunday

This comes in the backdrop of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday

CWC meeting today : A Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held on Sunday (August 28) to discuss and approve the final schedule for the election of Congress president.

It is expected that the CWC will hold a virtual meeting at around 3:30 pm today

Further, the meeting will approve the final date schedule for the upcoming election for the post of Congress party president. This comes in the backdrop of the party's senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation on Friday (August 26).

The sources had said that the election for the post of president has now become a challenge for Congress with the reluctance of Rahul Gandhi to contest the polls.

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting," KC Venugopal, party General Secretary Organisation said in his tweet.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president's post. Sources said that Sonia Gandhi had requested him to contest during a meeting which she held before heading abroad for medical checkup and treatment.

The Gehlot camp has not confirmed the development, but sources have confirmed that the Congress was looking beyond the Gandhis for the top post. Gehlot himself has said that these things were coming up in the media and he had no knowledge of it.

The Central Election Authority of the Congress was awaiting a nod from the party's working committee to announce the schedule for electing the next Congress President as the grand old party is still in search of a consensus candidate for the top post after the refusal by Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party completed the internal election process. The party had announced that the election for the post of president would be held between August 21 and September 20 but despite several attempts, Rahul Gandhi has not cleared his stance till now.

According to sources, the Central Election Authority has made preparations to complete the election process on time. The chairman of the authority is waiting for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which will announce the election dates for the post of chairman and then the authority will notify the same.

Sources said the process seems to remain stuck since Rahul Gandhi is not willing to contest the election for the post of Congress president, although all the efforts to convince him are still going on.

Meanwhile, Congress plans to embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari on September 7 under the leadership of party leader Rahul Gandhi and the 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir.

Bharat Jodo Yatra:

The five-month yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The padayatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.The Yatra will include padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: OPINION | Why did Ghulam Nabi Azad leave Congress after 49 years?

ALSO READ: Manish Tewari on Congress crisis: Strange people not having capacity to fight a ward poll...

Latest India News