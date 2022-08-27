Manish Tewari on Congress crisis: Strange people not having capacity to fight a ward poll...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari on Congress crisis: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said a crack seems to have appeared in the coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885 and called for 'self-introspection.' The former Union minister's remarks comes a day after senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad ended his 45-year-old association with the Congress on Friday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Tewari said, "Two years back, 23 of us wrote to Sonia Gandhi that the party's situation is worrying and should be taken seriously. Congress lost all Assembly polls after that letter. If Congress and India thought alike, it seems either of them has started thinking differently."

The MP from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib while referring to a meeting with the Congress high command two years ago, said, "A crack seems to have appeared in the coordination between India and Congress that existed since 1885. A self-introspection is needed. I feel that had the consensus of the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence on December 20, 2020 been executed, this situation wouldn't have arrived."

"Don't want to go into the merits of Azad's letter, he would be in the best position to explain... But strange that people who don't have capacity to fight a ward poll, were chaprasis of Congress leaders, are giving gyaan about the party. It is laughable," he said.

Tewari said that he has been a Congressman for 42 years and does not need a "certificate". "We do not need any certificate from anyone. I have given 42 years to this party. I have ve said this before. We are not tenants of this institution (Congress), we are members. Now, if you try to push us out, that is another matter," he said.

