CPIM delegation on 3-day visit to Manipur, Yechury says 'will do whatever necessary for peace'

A four-member delegation led by CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit the violence-hit northeastern state of Manipur on Friday (August 18).

The visit of the CPIM delegation will span over three days till August 20, in which it is likely to meet and interact with the victims of the violence.

Yechury departed for Manipur this morning from the New Delhi Airport.

Ahead of his departure, the CPIM general secretary said that they are visiting Manipur to express solidarity with its people and added that they will do anything to restore peace.

“We are going to express solidarity with the people of Manipur & tell them India is with you...Manipur CM should be sacked. We will do whatever is necessary to restore peace,” he said.

Stating that the situation in Manipur is “dangerous”, Yechury said that it is necessary to control it for the “unity of the country”.

Opposition delegation visits Manipur

The CPIM delegation’s visit to Manipur comes weeks after a joint Opposition 21-member delegation visited the strife-hit state for two days on July 29 and 30 in the midst of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

In the previous visit to Manipur, CPIM’s AA Rahim was part of the delegation.

Addressing a press conference during the visit, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had said, "I.N.D.I.A. alliance is the only delegation which has continuously visited Manipur…We have always said that if the Prime Minister wants to lead an all-party delegation, we would be happy to be a part of it. In the end, we want peace to be established.”

“We have visited a total of four relief camps, two in Churachandpur, one in Imphal and one in Moirang. Everyone wants peace and everyone wants to build their lives. We have come to Manipur to understand the expectations of the people and we will reflect that in Parliament,” he said.

They visited the relief camps and also called on the Governor before their journey back to the national capital.

The Opposition-government deadlock rocked the Parliament Monsoon Session as the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House on Manipur violence which began on May 3 and has since then been sporadically occurring.

They introduced a No-Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha against the government on the issue, which was ultimately defeated as the Prime Minister addressed the Lower House on August 10. He spoke on the issue of Manipur and northeast as the Opposition staged a walkout during his reply to the motion.

