'No-Confidence vote Is lucky for us', says PM Modi in Lok Sabha | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 10) replied to the No Confidence Motion debate brought in by the Opposition in Lok Sabha. The debate which began on August 8 will culminate today with the Prime Minister’s reply to the debate. Numerous leaders took part in the debate including Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kiren Rijiju, Nishikant Dubey, Gaurav Gogoi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others.

The Opposition has been demanding the Prime Minister’s presence and his statement in the House over the sporadic Manipur violence which has continued for over three months now.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech in the House:

God is very kind and speaks through some medium...I believe that it's the blessing of God that opposition has brought this motion. I had said during the no-confidence motion in 2018 that it was not a floor test for us but a floor test for them and as a result they lost in the elections.

The trust of the people of the country shown in our government again and again - I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country.

Opposition brought No-Confidence Motion in 2018 also, I had said it was their floor test, not of the government, and was proven right

Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people.

The trust of the people of the country is shown in our government again and again - I am here to show my gratitude to the crores of the people of the country.

BJP and NDA will win a record number of seats in 2024 polls.

What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki 'Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai'. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se large. Centuries being scored here (treasury benches) and no-balls being bowled from there (opposition benches).

For Opposition, the party is above the country; they have more interest in the hunger for power than the hunger of people.

During this no-confidence motion, we saw something bizarre. The name of the Leader of the Opposition was missing from the list of those who would speak during the no-trust motion. Tallest leader in Oppn ranks not in list of speakers; Amit Shah's magnanimity that he promised time to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. I don't know what was compulsion of Congress for sidelining Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, maybe call was made from Kolkata.

Our focus should be on the development of the country...It is the need of the hour. Our youth have the power to make dreams come true...We've given corruption-free govt, aspirations and opportunities to the youth of the country.

According to Niti Aayog report, 13.5 crore people have overcome poverty in the last five years in India. IMF writes in its working paper that India has nearly ended extreme poverty.

In 2014, a full majority govt came after three decades and we got a bigger mandate in 2019 because of our track record.

Latest India News