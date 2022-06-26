COVID-19: India to soon reach 200 crore vaccination mark, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID vaccine being administered to a person.

COVID vaccination news updates : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 26) said India is close to administering 200 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, adding that the precautionary dose is being rapidly administered in the country.

"We have to take precautions against Corona. However, it is a matter of satisfaction that today the country has a comprehensive protective shield of a vaccine. We have reached close to 200 crore vaccine doses. Precaution dose is also being rapidly administered in the country. If it is time for a precaution dose after your second dose, then you must take this third dose. Make your family members, especially the elderly, take a precautionary dose," he said while addressing the 90th edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Prime Minister also advised people to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks and also asked to be alert of the diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season.

"We also have to take necessary precautions like hand hygiene and masks. We also have to be alert to the diseases caused by the surrounding filth during the rainy season. All of you stay alert, stay healthy and keep moving forward with similar positive energy," he added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

However, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.08 Cr (1,97,08,51,580) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,55,80,569 sessions.

Know more details about corona vaccination in India:

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.63 Cr (3,63,09,335) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022, onwards. So far, as many as 4,40,50,105 precaution doses have been administered in the age group of over 60 years, in the age group of 45-59 years 23,51,974 doses is given while 25,38,431 precaution doses have been given to in the age group of 18-44.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported 11,739 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 92,576 in the country. The active cases now constitute 0.21 per cent of the country's total Positive cases. Earlier on Thursday, In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

Highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced COVID-19 testing, Mandaviya had stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of COVID cases and help to curb the spread of the infection among the community. He had urged States and UTs to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants/variants in the country.

He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs.

(With ANI inputs)

