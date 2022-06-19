Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at the 19th Mega Vaccine Drive, at the IIT-Madras campus, in Chennai.

Highlights Clinical phase III trials of COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed

Bharat Biotech will submit its data with DCGI next month

India was declared country of the year at Viva Technology 2022

The clinical phase III trials of the COVID-19 nasal vaccine have been completed and the Bharat Biotech will submit its data with Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) next month. Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech said, "We just completed a clinical trial, a data analysis is going on. Next month, we will submit the data to the regulatory agency. If everything is okay, then we will get permission to launch and it will be the world's first clinically proven nasal COVID-19 vaccine."

Also Read | Maharashtra's daily Covid tally falls below 4,000-mark after 3 days; 3,883 cases today

Krishna was in Paris as a speaker at Viva Technology 2022 where India was declared country of the year. Krishna said that this is really great achievement for India, building a brand name in France. India's drug controller had in January this year given permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct standalone phase III trials on its COVID-19 nasal vaccine. On the booster dose of COVID-19, Krishna said that those who had taken the second dose must take the booster dose. "Booster dose of vaccine gives immunity. I always say the booster dose is a miracle dose for every vaccination. Even in children first, two doses don't give much immunity, but the third dose gives an amazing response to the child. The same thing for adults also. The third dose is very important for adults. COVID-19 can't be eradicated 100 per cent. It will be there and we have to live with it and handle it and more intelligently how to control it," he said.

"I am glad to say 65 startups from India, under NITI Aayog they all came, showing that technology to a lot of people, what India can do, how India can innovate for the world. They are vibrant because I was a startup in 1997." He said that earlier United States was the centre of startups but for the first time Indians are getting exposure in France.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | Delhi records 1,534 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths today; positivity rate stands at 7.71% ​

Latest India News