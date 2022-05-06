Friday, May 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 3,545 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours

India logs 3,545 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Published on: May 06, 2022 9:22 IST
India covid19 cases, India covid19 death toll, India covid19 active cases, India covid19 recovery ra
Image Source : PTI

A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi. 

Covid-19 cases in India: India logged a total of 3,545 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload in the country to 4,30,94,938, which is a 8.2% rise from yesterday. As many as 27 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 5,24,002.

Also Read | Mumbai records 130 COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise since February

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

Also Read | India logs 3,275 new COVID cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours; Kerala worst affected

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News