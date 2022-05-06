India logs 3,545 new COVID cases, 27 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing, at a school in New Delhi.

Covid-19 cases in India: India logged a total of 3,545 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload in the country to 4,30,94,938, which is a 8.2% rise from yesterday. As many as 27 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total death count to 5,24,002.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

