Mumbai records 130 Covid-19 cases, highest daily rise since February

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise since February, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

It took the tally of infections recorded in India's financial capital so far to 10,60,317. No pandemic-related death was recorded in Mumbai on Thursday.

But the city's daily rise in infections touched the 100-mark for the third day in a row. On Wednesday, Mumbai had reported 117 cases, and 100 cases the day before.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the count of recoveries rose to 10,40,072 after 90 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Of the latest cases, two patients have been hospitalised, but they are not on oxygen support, the BMC said.

The city currently has 682 active cases. With 8,031 swab samples tested since previous evening, the total of tests conducted so far rose to 1,69,30,365.

As per the BMC's bulletin, only 15 out of 26,009 hospital beds are occupied, and the average recovery rate is 98 per cent.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.008 per cent between April 28 and May 4, it stated.

