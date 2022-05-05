Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
  4. India logs 3,275 new COVID cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours; Kerala worst affected

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 05, 2022 9:03 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • The active cases in the country now stand at 19,719
  • The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections
  • The country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent

India reported 3,275 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 55 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975. 

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 13,98,710.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9906   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 37 2304945 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64199   296      
4 Assam 6   716224 7986      
5 Bihar 45 818284 12256      
6 Chandigarh 67 90865 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 45 1138215 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5853 133  1856374 1486  26177   1
10 Goa 55 241574 3832      
11 Gujarat 110 1213351 16  10943      
12 Haryana 2734 140  981148 430  10620   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 57 280648 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 10  449263 10  4751      
15 Jharkhand 45 10  429897 5317      
16 Karnataka 1801 14  3906189 162  40102      
17 Kerala*** 2899 155  6470597 179  69164   52 52
18 Ladakh 1   28017   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 216 13  1030623 21  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1049 22  7729469 166  147845      
22 Manipur 7   135097 2120      
23 Meghalaya 5   92202   1593      
24 Mizoram 408 25  226540 70  697      
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 145 10  1278814   9126      
27 Puducherry 9   163823   1962      
28 Punjab 230 52  741764 20  17751      
29 Rajasthan 468 24  1273867 38  9553   1
30 Sikkim 3 38698 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 467 21  3415603 58  38025      
32 Telangana 354 18  787682 21  4111      
33 Tripura 2   99958   922      
34 Uttarakhand 488 429368 19  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1641 46  2050188 244  23508      
36 West Bengal 411 1996792 32  21202      
Total# 19719 210  42547699 3010  523975 52 55

