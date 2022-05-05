India logs 3,275 new COVID cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours; Kerala worst affected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 3,275 new COVID cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 3,275 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 55 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975.

The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 13,98,710.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9906 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 37 1 2304945 6 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64199 296 4 Assam 6 716224 1 7986 5 Bihar 45 3 818284 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 67 3 90865 8 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 45 4 1138215 2 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5853 133 1856374 1486 26177 1 1 10 Goa 55 6 241574 7 3832 11 Gujarat 110 2 1213351 16 10943 12 Haryana 2734 140 981148 430 10620 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 57 2 280648 5 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 10 449263 10 4751 15 Jharkhand 45 10 429897 3 5317 16 Karnataka 1801 14 3906189 162 40102 17 Kerala*** 2899 155 6470597 179 69164 52 52 18 Ladakh 1 28017 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 216 13 1030623 21 10735 21 Maharashtra 1049 22 7729469 166 147845 22 Manipur 7 135097 2 2120 23 Meghalaya 5 92202 1593 24 Mizoram 408 25 226540 70 697 25 Nagaland 0 34728 760 26 Odisha 145 10 1278814 9126 27 Puducherry 9 163823 1962 28 Punjab 230 52 741764 20 17751 29 Rajasthan 468 24 1273867 38 9553 1 1 30 Sikkim 3 1 38698 1 452 31 Tamil Nadu 467 21 3415603 58 38025 32 Telangana 354 18 787682 21 4111 33 Tripura 2 99958 922 34 Uttarakhand 488 4 429368 19 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 1641 46 2050188 244 23508 36 West Bengal 411 1 1996792 32 21202 Total# 19719 210 42547699 3010 523975 3 52 55

