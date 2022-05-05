India logs 3,275 new COVID cases, 55 deaths in past 24 hours; Kerala worst affected

Highlights
- The active cases in the country now stand at 19,719
- The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections
- The country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent
India reported 3,275 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases to 19,719, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.
The data released at 8 am also showed that 55 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour span, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,23,975.
The active cases constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.74 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.98 per cent while the weekly figure was recorded at 0.76 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,47,699, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 13,98,710.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9906
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|37
|1
|2304945
|6
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|6
|716224
|1
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|45
|3
|818284
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|67
|3
|90865
|8
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|45
|4
|1138215
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5853
|133
|1856374
|1486
|26177
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|55
|6
|241574
|7
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|110
|2
|1213351
|16
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|2734
|140
|981148
|430
|10620
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|57
|2
|280648
|5
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|10
|449263
|10
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|45
|10
|429897
|3
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1801
|14
|3906189
|162
|40102
|17
|Kerala***
|2899
|155
|6470597
|179
|69164
|52
|52
|18
|Ladakh
|1
|28017
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|216
|13
|1030623
|21
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1049
|22
|7729469
|166
|147845
|22
|Manipur
|7
|135097
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|5
|92202
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|408
|25
|226540
|70
|697
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|145
|10
|1278814
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|9
|163823
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|230
|52
|741764
|20
|17751
|29
|Rajasthan
|468
|24
|1273867
|38
|9553
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|1
|38698
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|467
|21
|3415603
|58
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|354
|18
|787682
|21
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|2
|99958
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|488
|4
|429368
|19
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1641
|46
|2050188
|244
|23508
|36
|West Bengal
|411
|1
|1996792
|32
|21202
|Total#
|19719
|210
|42547699
|3010
|523975
|3
|52
|55
