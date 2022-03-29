India logs 1,259 new COVID cases; active cases decline to 15,378

Highlights
With 1,259 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active cases further declined to 15,378, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.
The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,83,53,90,499.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|1
|9902
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|346
|21
|2304428
|50
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1358
|2
|716199
|2
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|32
|2
|818171
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|19
|4
|90727
|4
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|147
|8
|1137903
|22
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|444
|4
|1838044
|94
|26151
|10
|Goa
|29
|241421
|2
|3830
|11
|Gujarat
|234
|25
|1212703
|33
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|329
|43
|974125
|86
|10612
|4
|4
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|171
|12
|280187
|25
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|146
|12
|448781
|7
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|64
|5
|429751
|11
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1761
|58
|3903547
|105
|40051
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4513
|150
|6459057
|471
|67822
|4
|21
|25
|18
|Ladakh
|15
|1
|27977
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|158
|6
|1030173
|20
|10734
|21
|Maharashtra
|964
|38
|7724875
|72
|147780
|22
|Manipur
|37
|3
|134929
|5
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|38
|6
|92128
|7
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|1162
|57
|222258
|302
|684
|3
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|16
|34696
|758
|26
|Odisha
|472
|1277921
|42
|9119
|1
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|2
|2
|163810
|2
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|130
|1
|741196
|17
|17741
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|264
|36
|1273105
|45
|9551
|30
|Sikkim
|17
|3
|38669
|3
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|366
|28
|3414323
|61
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|492
|22
|786578
|52
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|1
|99951
|919
|34
|Uttarakhand
|501
|17
|429029
|59
|7691
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|467
|3
|2046639
|31
|23494
|36
|West Bengal
|680
|36
|1995356
|67
|21197
|Total#
|15378
|481
|42485534
|1705
|521070
|14
|21
|35
