India logs 1,259 new COVID cases; active cases decline to 15,378

With 1,259 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active cases further declined to 15,378, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.



The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,83,53,90,499.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.



India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 1 9902 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 346 21 2304428 50 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 64188 296 4 Assam 1358 2 716199 2 6639 5 Bihar 32 2 818171 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 19 4 90727 4 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 147 8 1137903 22 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 444 4 1838044 94 26151 10 Goa 29 241421 2 3830 11 Gujarat 234 25 1212703 33 10942 12 Haryana 329 43 974125 86 10612 4 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 171 12 280187 25 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 146 12 448781 7 4750 15 Jharkhand 64 5 429751 11 5315 16 Karnataka 1761 58 3903547 105 40051 1 1 17 Kerala*** 4513 150 6459057 471 67822 4 21 25 18 Ladakh 15 1 27977 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 158 6 1030173 20 10734 21 Maharashtra 964 38 7724875 72 147780 22 Manipur 37 3 134929 5 2120 23 Meghalaya 38 6 92128 7 1593 24 Mizoram 1162 57 222258 302 684 3 3 25 Nagaland 16 34696 758 26 Odisha 472 1277921 42 9119 1 1 27 Puducherry 2 2 163810 2 1962 28 Punjab 130 1 741196 17 17741 1 1 29 Rajasthan 264 36 1273105 45 9551 30 Sikkim 17 3 38669 3 452 31 Tamil Nadu 366 28 3414323 61 38025 32 Telangana 492 22 786578 52 4111 33 Tripura 3 1 99951 919 34 Uttarakhand 501 17 429029 59 7691 35 Uttar Pradesh 467 3 2046639 31 23494 36 West Bengal 680 36 1995356 67 21197 Total# 15378 481 42485534 1705 521070 14 21 35

