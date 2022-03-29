Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
India logs 1,259 new COVID cases; active cases decline to 15,378

New Delhi Published on: March 29, 2022 9:06 IST
covid19 cases in India
Image Source : PTI

Thane: Students pose for photos after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a parking plaza

Highlights

  • The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities
  • The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections
  • The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent

With 1,259 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of active cases further declined to 15,378, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. 

The death toll climbed to 5,21,070 with 35 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,85,534, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

 
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have reached 1,83,53,90,499.
 
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.
 
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9902 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 346 21  2304428 50  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64188   296      
4 Assam 1358 716199 6639      
5 Bihar 32 818171 12256      
6 Chandigarh 19 90727 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 147 1137903 22  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 444 1838044 94  26151      
10 Goa 29   241421 3830      
11 Gujarat 234 25  1212703 33  10942      
12 Haryana 329 43  974125 86  10612   4
13 Himachal Pradesh 171 12  280187 25  4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 146 12  448781 4750      
15 Jharkhand 64 429751 11  5315      
16 Karnataka 1761 58  3903547 105  40051   1
17 Kerala*** 4513 150  6459057 471  67822 21 25
18 Ladakh 15 27977 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 158 1030173 20  10734      
21 Maharashtra 964 38  7724875 72  147780      
22 Manipur 37 134929 2120      
23 Meghalaya 38 92128 1593      
24 Mizoram 1162 57  222258 302  684   3
25 Nagaland 16   34696   758      
26 Odisha 472   1277921 42  9119   1
27 Puducherry 2 163810 1962      
28 Punjab 130 741196 17  17741   1
29 Rajasthan 264 36  1273105 45  9551      
30 Sikkim 17 38669 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 366 28  3414323 61  38025      
32 Telangana 492 22  786578 52  4111      
33 Tripura 3 99951   919      
34 Uttarakhand 501 17  429029 59  7691      
35 Uttar Pradesh 467 2046639 31  23494      
36 West Bengal 680 36  1995356 67  21197      
Total# 15378 481  42485534 1705  521070 14  21 35

