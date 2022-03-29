Follow us on Image Source : PTI US eases COVID travel advisory for India from 'Level 3' to 'Level 1'

Highlights The advisory was issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Your risk of contracting COVID-19 may be lower if you are fully vaccinated, the advisory stated

Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, it further stated

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (local time) eased its COVID-19 travel advisories for India, taking it from Level 3 (high risk) to Level 1 (low risk). In its advisory, the CDC said it has changed its COVID-19 travel recommendation for India to "Level 1 (Low)" from "Level 3 (High)."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a low level of COVID-19 in the country. Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine," the US department of state said in a statement.

"Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the statement added.

While giving key information for travellers to India, the CDC said, "Make sure you are vaccinated and up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines before travelling to India. Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19. Anyone 2 years or older should properly wear a well-fitting mask in indoor public spaces. Follow all requirements and recommendations in India."

CDC uses Travel Health Notices (THNs) to alert travellers and other audiences to health threats around the world and advise on how to protect themselves.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests COVID positive ahead of India visit

Latest World News