COVID-19: India reports 15,815 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,19,264

COVID-19 cases NEWS : India recorded 15,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,93,112.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,23,535.

Active cases :

A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent.

Delhi rising COVID tally :

Delhi reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and ten deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department said. With the new cases, the active cases tally rose to 8,343, data showed. This is the tenth consecutive day that the city had logged over 2,000 infections.

The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 15.02 per cent. On Thursday, the city had logged 2,726 fresh cases and six fatalities.

The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 7 10353 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1239 31 2318331 250 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 216 15 65841 54 296 4 Assam 3572 182 730725 395 8023 1 5 Bihar 901 79 832220 199 12287 6 Chandigarh 697 55 95837 138 1172 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2332 374 1153743 449 14085 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 4 11543 5 4 9 Delhi 8840 635 1943069 2085 26357 6 10 Goa* 1010 23 248708 138 3855 11 Gujarat 4997 324 1247846 874 10987 2 12 Haryana 4922 145 1024364 930 10651 13 Himachal Pradesh 3602 400 298835 749 4181 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4893 34 462341 670 4777 1 15 Jharkhand 650 41 435251 95 5330 1 16 Karnataka 10054 297 3975855 1982 40176 6 17 Kerala*** 9691 174 6653895 1376 70602 18 Ladakh 102 10 28720 21 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1131 112 1039951 220 10763 21 Maharashtra 11790 99 7906291 1971 148162 5 22 Manipur 226 17 137105 42 2141 1 23 Meghalaya 547 34 93899 70 1612 24 Mizoram 1096 8 233115 218 715 25 Nagaland 46 9 35040 13 773 26 Odisha 4740 529 1307304 9153 1 27 Puducherry 432 97 169468 178 1967 28 Punjab** 13660 407 747101 17845 3 29 Rajasthan 4299 141 1285774 517 9592 30 Sikkim 388 9 42081 82 479 2 31 Tamil Nadu 8288 298 3510109 1190 38033 32 Telangana 4271 449 819613 1061 4111 33 Tripura 403 51 106195 103 937 34 Uttarakhand 2173 34 435848 212 7725 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 5851 61 2082137 954 23581 3 36 West Bengal 6438 208 2073223 802 21414 4 Total# 123535 1541 43573094 18053 526928 39 ***Kerala: Additionally, 24 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Assam - 2 deaths during the last 24 hours and 1 from last week reported late.

