  COVID-19: India reports 15,815 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,19,264

COVID-19: India reports 15,815 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,19,264

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2022 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The daily positivity rate due to COVID-19 on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996

COVID-19 cases NEWS: India recorded 15,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,93,112.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,23,535.

Active cases:

A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent. 

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and ten deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department said. With the new cases, the active cases tally rose to 8,343, data showed. This is the tenth consecutive day that the city had logged over 2,000 infections. 

The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 15.02 per cent. On Thursday, the city had logged 2,726 fresh cases and six fatalities. 

The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 26 10353 10  129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1239 31  2318331 250  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 216 15  65841 54  296  
4 Assam 3572 182  730725 395  8023
5 Bihar 901 79  832220 199  12287  
6 Chandigarh 697 55  95837 138  1172
7 Chhattisgarh 2332 374  1153743 449  14085  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 12 11543 4  
9 Delhi 8840 635  1943069 2085  26357
10 Goa* 1010 23  248708 138  3855  
11 Gujarat 4997 324  1247846 874  10987
12 Haryana 4922 145  1024364 930  10651  
13 Himachal Pradesh 3602 400  298835 749  4181  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4893 34  462341 670  4777
15 Jharkhand 650 41  435251 95  5330
16 Karnataka 10054 297  3975855 1982  40176
17 Kerala*** 9691 174  6653895 1376  70602  
18 Ladakh 102 10  28720 21  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1131 112  1039951 220  10763  
21 Maharashtra 11790 99  7906291 1971  148162
22 Manipur 226 17  137105 42  2141
23 Meghalaya 547 34  93899 70  1612  
24 Mizoram 1096 233115 218  715  
25 Nagaland 46 35040 13  773  
26 Odisha 4740 529  1307304   9153
27 Puducherry 432 97  169468 178  1967  
28 Punjab** 13660 407  747101   17845
29 Rajasthan 4299 141  1285774 517  9592  
30 Sikkim 388 42081 82  479
31 Tamil Nadu 8288 298  3510109 1190  38033  
32 Telangana 4271 449  819613 1061  4111  
33 Tripura 403 51  106195 103  937  
34 Uttarakhand 2173 34  435848 212  7725
35 Uttar Pradesh 5851 61  2082137 954  23581
36 West Bengal 6438 208  2073223 802  21414
Total# 123535 1541  43573094 18053  526928 39 
***Kerala: Additionally, 24 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Assam - 2 deaths during the last 24 hours and 1 from last week reported late.

