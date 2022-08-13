COVID-19: India reports 15,815 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,19,264

Highlights
- The daily positivity rate due to COVID-19 on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996
COVID-19 cases NEWS: India recorded 15,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 13), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,93,112.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,19,264, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,23,535.
Active cases:
A decrease of 4,271 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,996. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 13 was recorded 4.36 per cent.
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi reported 2,136 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and ten deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department said. With the new cases, the active cases tally rose to 8,343, data showed. This is the tenth consecutive day that the city had logged over 2,000 infections.
The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 15.02 per cent. On Thursday, the city had logged 2,726 fresh cases and six fatalities.
The city on Wednesday had reported eight fatalities due to the coronavirus infection, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The national capital on February 13 recorded 12 deaths due to the viral disease. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|26
|7
|10353
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1239
|31
|2318331
|250
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|216
|15
|65841
|54
|296
|4
|Assam
|3572
|182
|730725
|395
|8023
|1
|5
|Bihar
|901
|79
|832220
|199
|12287
|6
|Chandigarh
|697
|55
|95837
|138
|1172
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2332
|374
|1153743
|449
|14085
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|12
|4
|11543
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|8840
|635
|1943069
|2085
|26357
|6
|10
|Goa*
|1010
|23
|248708
|138
|3855
|11
|Gujarat
|4997
|324
|1247846
|874
|10987
|2
|12
|Haryana
|4922
|145
|1024364
|930
|10651
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3602
|400
|298835
|749
|4181
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4893
|34
|462341
|670
|4777
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|650
|41
|435251
|95
|5330
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|10054
|297
|3975855
|1982
|40176
|6
|17
|Kerala***
|9691
|174
|6653895
|1376
|70602
|18
|Ladakh
|102
|10
|28720
|21
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1131
|112
|1039951
|220
|10763
|21
|Maharashtra
|11790
|99
|7906291
|1971
|148162
|5
|22
|Manipur
|226
|17
|137105
|42
|2141
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|547
|34
|93899
|70
|1612
|24
|Mizoram
|1096
|8
|233115
|218
|715
|25
|Nagaland
|46
|9
|35040
|13
|773
|26
|Odisha
|4740
|529
|1307304
|9153
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|432
|97
|169468
|178
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|13660
|407
|747101
|17845
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|4299
|141
|1285774
|517
|9592
|30
|Sikkim
|388
|9
|42081
|82
|479
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|8288
|298
|3510109
|1190
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|4271
|449
|819613
|1061
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|403
|51
|106195
|103
|937
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2173
|34
|435848
|212
|7725
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|5851
|61
|2082137
|954
|23581
|3
|36
|West Bengal
|6438
|208
|2073223
|802
|21414
|4
|Total#
|123535
|1541
|43573094
|18053
|526928
|39
|***Kerala: Additionally, 24 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Assam - 2 deaths during the last 24 hours and 1 from last week reported late.