  COVID-19: India reports 20,409 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,988

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have declined to 1,43,988, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2022 9:46 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

  • A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988 today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,409 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 29), the total recovery rate is at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,09,484.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,46,323.

A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,258. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 3,98,761 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the second consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 10246 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2355 138  2314004 471  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 487 13  64897 69  296  
4 Assam 5613 77  724128 729  8015  
5 Bihar 1488 85  828992 378  12282  
6 Chandigarh 848 40  94092 115  1168
7 Chhattisgarh 3427 382  1147057 664  14062
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8   11512 4  
9 Delhi 3526 287  1922097 841  26307  
10 Goa* 807 40  247146 154  3850
11 Gujarat 5995 214  1235129 886  10965
12 Haryana 2758 106  1014653 553  10636
13 Himachal Pradesh 5239 325  288123 605  4158  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4316 242  453551 443  4766
15 Jharkhand 1137 60  433161 180  5327  
16 Karnataka 9135 299  3952381 1587  40139
17 Kerala*** 16957 845  6628850 2666  70440
18 Ladakh 142 28482 17  228  
19 Lakshadweep 3 11360   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1580 50  1036856 293  10752
21 Maharashtra 13665 278  7879766 2478  148091
22 Manipur 590 25  136167 101  2129
23 Meghalaya 687 59  92906 55  1605  
24 Mizoram 922 230752 151  710
25 Nagaland 104 34878 769
26 Odisha 5821 1243  1295157 2272  9137
27 Puducherry 895 99  167681 221  1965  
28 Punjab** 7658 569  747101   17809
29 Rajasthan 1884 71  1281995 180  9578
30 Sikkim 1052 40260 198  469  
31 Tamil Nadu 13890 394  3487685 2106  38032  
32 Telangana 4986 71  808270 765  4111  
33 Tripura 1985 121  103163 409  929  
34 Uttarakhand 1969 75  432444 257  7707
35 Uttar Pradesh 2871 67  2074548 398  23562
36 West Bengal 19143 951  2049994 2439  21346
Total# 143988 2335  43309484 22697  526258 32 
***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

