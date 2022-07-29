COVID-19: India reports 20,409 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,988

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 testing, in Poonch, Friday, July 22, 2022. India saw a single-day rise of 21,880 coronavirus infections according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

According to ICMR, 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988 today

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 20,409 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 29), the total recovery rate is at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,09,484.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,46,323.

Active cases :

A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,258. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing :

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 3,98,761 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the second consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.

With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 2 10246 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2355 138 2314004 471 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 487 13 64897 69 296 4 Assam 5613 77 724128 729 8015 5 Bihar 1488 85 828992 378 12282 6 Chandigarh 848 40 94092 115 1168 1 7 Chhattisgarh 3427 382 1147057 664 14062 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 11512 1 4 9 Delhi 3526 287 1922097 841 26307 10 Goa* 807 40 247146 154 3850 1 11 Gujarat 5995 214 1235129 886 10965 1 12 Haryana 2758 106 1014653 553 10636 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 5239 325 288123 605 4158 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4316 242 453551 443 4766 1 15 Jharkhand 1137 60 433161 180 5327 16 Karnataka 9135 299 3952381 1587 40139 3 17 Kerala*** 16957 845 6628850 2666 70440 1 18 Ladakh 142 8 28482 17 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 1 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1580 50 1036856 293 10752 1 21 Maharashtra 13665 278 7879766 2478 148091 3 22 Manipur 590 25 136167 101 2129 1 23 Meghalaya 687 59 92906 55 1605 24 Mizoram 922 7 230752 151 710 1 25 Nagaland 104 5 34878 7 769 1 26 Odisha 5821 1243 1295157 2272 9137 1 27 Puducherry 895 99 167681 221 1965 28 Punjab** 7658 569 747101 17809 2 29 Rajasthan 1884 71 1281995 180 9578 1 30 Sikkim 1052 8 40260 198 469 31 Tamil Nadu 13890 394 3487685 2106 38032 32 Telangana 4986 71 808270 765 4111 33 Tripura 1985 121 103163 409 929 34 Uttarakhand 1969 75 432444 257 7707 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 2871 67 2074548 398 23562 1 36 West Bengal 19143 951 2049994 2439 21346 7 Total# 143988 2335 43309484 22697 526258 32 ***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

