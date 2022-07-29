COVID-19: India reports 20,409 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases at 1,43,988

Highlights
A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
According to ICMR, 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988 today
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,409 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 29), the total recovery rate is at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,09,484.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 1,43,988, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,46,323.
Active cases:
A decrease of 2,335 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,258. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 87,44,06,798 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 3,98,761 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.56 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. This is the second consecutive day when the city reported over 1,000 daily cases and the sixth consecutive day that the positivity rate has been above five per cent.
With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,51,930, while the death toll stood at 26,307. The number of tests conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19 was 17,188.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|2
|10246
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2355
|138
|2314004
|471
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|487
|13
|64897
|69
|296
|4
|Assam
|5613
|77
|724128
|729
|8015
|5
|Bihar
|1488
|85
|828992
|378
|12282
|6
|Chandigarh
|848
|40
|94092
|115
|1168
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3427
|382
|1147057
|664
|14062
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|11512
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3526
|287
|1922097
|841
|26307
|10
|Goa*
|807
|40
|247146
|154
|3850
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|5995
|214
|1235129
|886
|10965
|1
|12
|Haryana
|2758
|106
|1014653
|553
|10636
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5239
|325
|288123
|605
|4158
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4316
|242
|453551
|443
|4766
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1137
|60
|433161
|180
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|9135
|299
|3952381
|1587
|40139
|3
|17
|Kerala***
|16957
|845
|6628850
|2666
|70440
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|142
|8
|28482
|17
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|1
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1580
|50
|1036856
|293
|10752
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|13665
|278
|7879766
|2478
|148091
|3
|22
|Manipur
|590
|25
|136167
|101
|2129
|1
|23
|Meghalaya
|687
|59
|92906
|55
|1605
|24
|Mizoram
|922
|7
|230752
|151
|710
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|104
|5
|34878
|7
|769
|1
|26
|Odisha
|5821
|1243
|1295157
|2272
|9137
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|895
|99
|167681
|221
|1965
|28
|Punjab**
|7658
|569
|747101
|17809
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|1884
|71
|1281995
|180
|9578
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|1052
|8
|40260
|198
|469
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|13890
|394
|3487685
|2106
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|4986
|71
|808270
|765
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1985
|121
|103163
|409
|929
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1969
|75
|432444
|257
|7707
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2871
|67
|2074548
|398
|23562
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|19143
|951
|2049994
|2439
|21346
|7
|Total#
|143988
|2335
|43309484
|22697
|526258
|32
|***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.