Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 25,510, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2022 10:14 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 2,141 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,510.

Highlights

  • Single day rise of 2,141 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,46,36,517
  • A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,141 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,82,064.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,510, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,968.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,94,39,208 samples have been tested up to October 19 for COVID-19. Of these 2,51,515 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,211 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,535 tests conducted on Tuesday, it stated. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.

04 per cent, while the capital had recorded 61 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.

On Sunday, the city recorded 115 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 488, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 339 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 54 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8   10592 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 138 2323857 22  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5   66568 296  
4 Assam 2697 10  735201 25  8035  
5 Bihar 170 21  838493 36  12302  
6 Chandigarh 27 98072 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 370 11  1162761 60  14139  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 488 12  1978217 119  26506  
10 Goa* 117 19  254449 39  3967  
11 Gujarat 587 31  1264619 93  11038  
12 Haryana 243 1044762 45  10710  
13 Himachal Pradesh 60 308132 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 29 474440 4785  
15 Jharkhand 68 437098 5331  
16 Karnataka 3087 65  4023924 91  40295
17 Kerala*** 4439 144  6742473 600  71334  
18 Ladakh 10 29136 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 113 1043718 14  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2688 100  7977611 515  148377
22 Manipur 22 137684 2149  
23 Meghalaya 29 95093 1622  
24 Mizoram 45 237941 13  723  
25 Nagaland 2   35187 781  
26 Odisha 475 12  1325958 85  9202  
27 Puducherry 176 172983 37  1974  
28 Punjab** 113 764365 32  17919
29 Rajasthan 331 21  1303929 33  9644  
30 Sikkim 23   43741 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 3865 161  3547868 405  38048  
32 Telangana 550 834668 83  4111  
33 Tripura 83 17  106926 25  939  
34 Uttarakhand 58 441246 12  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 394 2103034 53  23626
36 West Bengal 1407 2094372 103  21525
Total# 25510 458  44082064 2579  528943
*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited

