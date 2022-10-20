COVID-19: India reports 2,141 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,510

Highlights
- Single day rise of 2,141 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,46,36,517
- A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,141 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,82,064.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,510, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,968.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,94,39,208 samples have been tested up to October 19 for COVID-19. Of these 2,51,515 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.
With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,211 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,535 tests conducted on Tuesday, it stated. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, while the capital had recorded 61 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.
On Sunday, the city recorded 115 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 488, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 339 patients are under home-isolation.
Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 54 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|10592
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|138
|3
|2323857
|22
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|66568
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2697
|10
|735201
|25
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|170
|21
|838493
|36
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|1
|98072
|5
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|370
|11
|1162761
|60
|14139
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|488
|12
|1978217
|119
|26506
|10
|Goa*
|117
|19
|254449
|39
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|587
|31
|1264619
|93
|11038
|12
|Haryana
|243
|1
|1044762
|45
|10710
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|60
|5
|308132
|4
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|29
|6
|474440
|8
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|68
|7
|437098
|7
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|3087
|65
|4023924
|91
|40295
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4439
|144
|6742473
|600
|71334
|18
|Ladakh
|10
|1
|29136
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|113
|1
|1043718
|14
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|2688
|100
|7977611
|515
|148377
|3
|22
|Manipur
|22
|2
|137684
|4
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|29
|3
|95093
|1
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|45
|2
|237941
|13
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|35187
|1
|781
|26
|Odisha
|475
|12
|1325958
|85
|9202
|27
|Puducherry
|176
|1
|172983
|37
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|113
|2
|764365
|32
|17919
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|331
|21
|1303929
|33
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|23
|43741
|3
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3865
|161
|3547868
|405
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|550
|4
|834668
|83
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|83
|17
|106926
|25
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|58
|1
|441246
|12
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|394
|2
|2103034
|53
|23626
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1407
|6
|2094372
|103
|21525
|1
|Total#
|25510
|458
|44082064
|2579
|528943
|7
|*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited