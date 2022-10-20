Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 2,141 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,510.

Highlights Single day rise of 2,141 infections pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 4,46,36,517

A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,141 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (October 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,82,064.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,510, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 25,968.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 458 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,943. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,94,39,208 samples have been tested up to October 19 for COVID-19. Of these 2,51,515 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 107 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.64 per cent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the city.

With these new cases, the capital's infection tally has climbed to 20,05,211 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 6,535 tests conducted on Tuesday, it stated. On Tuesday, Delhi had logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.

04 per cent, while the capital had recorded 61 new infections with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent.

On Sunday, the city recorded 115 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent. On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 488, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 339 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 54 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 10592 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 138 3 2323857 22 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 66568 1 296 4 Assam 2697 10 735201 25 8035 5 Bihar 170 21 838493 36 12302 6 Chandigarh 27 1 98072 5 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 370 11 1162761 60 14139 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 488 12 1978217 119 26506 10 Goa* 117 19 254449 39 3967 11 Gujarat 587 31 1264619 93 11038 12 Haryana 243 1 1044762 45 10710 13 Himachal Pradesh 60 5 308132 4 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29 6 474440 8 4785 15 Jharkhand 68 7 437098 7 5331 16 Karnataka 3087 65 4023924 91 40295 1 17 Kerala*** 4439 144 6742473 600 71334 18 Ladakh 10 1 29136 3 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 113 1 1043718 14 10775 21 Maharashtra 2688 100 7977611 515 148377 3 22 Manipur 22 2 137684 4 2149 23 Meghalaya 29 3 95093 1 1622 24 Mizoram 45 2 237941 13 723 25 Nagaland 2 35187 1 781 26 Odisha 475 12 1325958 85 9202 27 Puducherry 176 1 172983 37 1974 28 Punjab** 113 2 764365 32 17919 1 29 Rajasthan 331 21 1303929 33 9644 30 Sikkim 23 43741 3 498 31 Tamil Nadu 3865 161 3547868 405 38048 32 Telangana 550 4 834668 83 4111 33 Tripura 83 17 106926 25 939 34 Uttarakhand 58 1 441246 12 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 394 2 2103034 53 23626 1 36 West Bengal 1407 6 2094372 103 21525 1 Total# 25510 458 44082064 2579 528943 7 *Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited

