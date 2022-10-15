COVID-19: India reports 2,430 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,618

Highlights
- An increase of 35 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,874
- According to ICMR, 89,83,57,195 samples have been tested up to October 14 for COVID-19
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,430 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 15), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,70,935.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,618, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,583.
Active cases:
An increase of 35 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,874. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 89,83,57,195 samples have been tested up to October 14 for COVID-19. Of these 2,41,707 samples were tested on Friday.
ALSO READ: Covid linked with worse mental health, lower life satisfaction, claims study
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Friday recorded 112 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,652 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 6,410 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday recorded 130 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.
Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|10579
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|143
|2
|2323753
|23
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6
|3
|66564
|4
|296
|4
|Assam
|2705
|735102
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|174
|13
|838354
|10
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|25
|7
|98054
|10
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|438
|4
|1162458
|60
|14137
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|434
|6
|1977712
|106
|26506
|10
|Goa*
|145
|10
|254337
|33
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|754
|34
|1264159
|105
|11037
|12
|Haryana
|237
|14
|1044543
|36
|10709
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|64
|5
|308096
|13
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|44
|3
|474412
|3
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|71
|6
|437065
|8
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2950
|51
|4023300
|133
|40292
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|4773
|6740124
|522
|71290
|18
|Ladakh
|12
|1
|29128
|3
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|100
|4
|1043642
|9
|10775
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|2759
|154
|7975667
|319
|148371
|4
|22
|Manipur
|11
|2
|137675
|2
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|29
|1
|95082
|1
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|78
|11
|237860
|13
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|1
|35180
|781
|26
|Odisha
|596
|5
|1325519
|79
|9199
|27
|Puducherry
|166
|27
|172869
|46
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|174
|8
|764223
|27
|17918
|29
|Rajasthan
|346
|6
|1303723
|39
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|32
|43714
|5
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4223
|66
|3546178
|358
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|574
|11
|834265
|76
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|75
|2
|106875
|7
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|57
|441205
|6
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|394
|10
|2102819
|60
|23625
|36
|West Bengal
|1413
|94
|2093753
|259
|21520
|1
|Total#
|26618
|35
|44070935
|2378
|528874
|8
|*Kerala: Additionally, 09 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.