Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19 update: India reports over 12,500 new cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

COVID-19 update: India reports over 12,500 new cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

COVID-19 update: The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2023 10:43 IST
COVID19 updates in india, COVID19 updates today, omicron variant XBB 1.16, omicron variant XBB 1.16
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports over 12,500 new cases in a day, highest in around 8 months.

COVID-19 update: India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, Union Health Ministry data said today (April 20). The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala. 

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Active case tally: 

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Delhi records 1,757 new cases, positivity rate 28.63%; Maha logs 1,100 fresh infections

Vaccination data: 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: Covid threat: PMO holds review meeting amid rising cases, calls for hospital preparedness

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 10631 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 439 49  2324867 52  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 66597   296  
4 Assam 10   738070   8035  
5 Bihar 666 57  839604 81  12305  
6 Chandigarh 277 11  98620 44  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 2776 292  1164945 326  14162
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 6046 332  1994924 1429  26578
10 Goa* 514 42  257261 121  4014  
11 Gujarat 2091 58  1274958 381  11072  
12 Haryana 4891 333  1052462 767  10724
13 Himachal Pradesh 1672 117  313829 431  4233
14 Jammu and Kashmir 639 84  475692 140  4789  
15 Jharkhand 264 38  437413 13  5333  
16 Karnataka 1962 94  4040819 410  40341
17 Kerala*** 19398 283  6784540 3387  71718
18 Ladakh 26 29286 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 331 1044686 57  10780
21 Maharashtra 6102 16  8003802 1112  148489
22 Manipur 7   137791   2149  
23 Meghalaya 12   95183 1625  
24 Mizoram 11   238243   726  
25 Nagaland 3   35210   782  
26 Odisha 2177 202  1328843 185  9208  
27 Puducherry 500 174614 85  1980
28 Punjab** 1767 196  767090 270  19304  
29 Rajasthan 3201 343  1307678 245  9686
30 Sikkim 75   43945 14  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3563 108  3562183 432  38059
32 Telangana 292 11  838702 39  4111  
33 Tripura 15 107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 369 19  442820 127  7761
35 Uttar Pradesh 4298 290  2108419 613  23663
36 West Bengal 879 122  2097704 57  21534
Total# 65286 1724  44261476 10827  531230 29 
*Kerala- “ 2 (Two) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1767 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2177.
***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News