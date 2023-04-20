Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports over 12,500 new cases in a day, highest in around 8 months.

COVID-19 update : India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, Union Health Ministry data said today (April 20). The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.

Active case tally:

Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 1 10631 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 439 49 2324867 52 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 4 66597 296 4 Assam 10 738070 8035 5 Bihar 666 57 839604 81 12305 6 Chandigarh 277 11 98620 44 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 2776 292 1164945 326 14162 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 6046 332 1994924 1429 26578 6 10 Goa* 514 42 257261 121 4014 11 Gujarat 2091 58 1274958 381 11072 12 Haryana 4891 333 1052462 767 10724 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1672 117 313829 431 4233 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 639 84 475692 140 4789 15 Jharkhand 264 38 437413 13 5333 16 Karnataka 1962 94 4040819 410 40341 2 17 Kerala*** 19398 283 6784540 3387 71718 2 18 Ladakh 26 2 29286 6 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 331 9 1044686 57 10780 1 21 Maharashtra 6102 16 8003802 1112 148489 4 22 Manipur 7 137791 2149 23 Meghalaya 12 95183 2 1625 24 Mizoram 11 238243 726 25 Nagaland 3 35210 782 26 Odisha 2177 202 1328843 185 9208 27 Puducherry 500 3 174614 85 1980 1 28 Punjab** 1767 196 767090 270 19304 29 Rajasthan 3201 343 1307678 245 9686 1 30 Sikkim 75 43945 14 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3563 108 3562183 432 38059 2 32 Telangana 292 11 838702 39 4111 33 Tripura 15 4 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 369 19 442820 127 7761 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 4298 290 2108419 613 23663 4 36 West Bengal 879 122 2097704 57 21534 1 Total# 65286 1724 44261476 10827 531230 29 *Kerala- “ 2 (Two) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1767 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2177. ***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

