COVID-19 update: India reports over 12,500 new cases in a day, highest in around 8 months

COVID-19 update: India recorded 12,591 new Covid cases in a day, the highest in around eight months, while the active case burden increased to 65,286, Union Health Ministry data said today (April 20). The death toll has increased to 5,31,230 with 40 fatalities, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala.
The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.48 crore. The daily positivity rate was 5.46 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 5.32 per cent.
Active case tally:
Active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,42,61, 476 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|1
|10631
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|439
|49
|2324867
|52
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9
|4
|66597
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|738070
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|666
|57
|839604
|81
|12305
|6
|Chandigarh
|277
|11
|98620
|44
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2776
|292
|1164945
|326
|14162
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6046
|332
|1994924
|1429
|26578
|6
|10
|Goa*
|514
|42
|257261
|121
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|2091
|58
|1274958
|381
|11072
|12
|Haryana
|4891
|333
|1052462
|767
|10724
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1672
|117
|313829
|431
|4233
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|639
|84
|475692
|140
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|264
|38
|437413
|13
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|1962
|94
|4040819
|410
|40341
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|19398
|283
|6784540
|3387
|71718
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|26
|2
|29286
|6
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|331
|9
|1044686
|57
|10780
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|6102
|16
|8003802
|1112
|148489
|4
|22
|Manipur
|7
|137791
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|95183
|2
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|11
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|35210
|782
|26
|Odisha
|2177
|202
|1328843
|185
|9208
|27
|Puducherry
|500
|3
|174614
|85
|1980
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|1767
|196
|767090
|270
|19304
|29
|Rajasthan
|3201
|343
|1307678
|245
|9686
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|75
|43945
|14
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3563
|108
|3562183
|432
|38059
|2
|32
|Telangana
|292
|11
|838702
|39
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|15
|4
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|369
|19
|442820
|127
|7761
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4298
|290
|2108419
|613
|23663
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|879
|122
|2097704
|57
|21534
|1
|Total#
|65286
|1724
|44261476
|10827
|531230
|29
|*Kerala- “ 2 (Two) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 11 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1767 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 2177.
|***Assam - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.