Covid-19: Delhi records 1,757 new cases, positivity rate 28.63%; Maharashtra logs 1,100 fresh infections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,757 new cases, positivity rate 28.63%; Maharashtra logs 1,100 fresh infections

Covid-19 Alert: National capital has logged 1,757 fresh Covid-19 infections with six deaths. The positivity rate on Wednesday was recorded at 28.63 percent. On the other hand, Maharashtra reported 1,100 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities.

Delhi Covid-19 cases

The national capital logged six deaths along with 1,757 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 28.63 percent on Wednesday, according to data shared by the health department here. With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,578 in Delhi. Out of 7,967 beds, 377 are occupied. The national capital recorded 1,537 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases

Maharashtra has recorded 1,100 new coronavirus infections and four fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. The state has 6,102 active cases now. The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 81,58,393, and the death toll to 1,48,489. The state recorded 949 cases and six deaths on Tuesday.

Mumbai recorded 234 cases and one fatality on Wednesday. Thane city, Pune City and Satara districts recorded one fatality each.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is 1.82 percent. As per the health department, XBB.1.16 is the dominant variant of coronavirus in the state with a total of 681 cases of its infection found. There were five deaths among the cases of this variant, the bulletin said.

(with inputs from PTI)

