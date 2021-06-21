India logs 53,256 new COVID cases, lowest in 88 days; 1,422 deaths in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agra: A man takes a selfie with his family at Taj Mahal that reopened after athorities eased some restrictions in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

India recorded 53,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 78,190 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,88,44,199. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,35,221 with 7,02,887 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,88,135. A total of 28,00,36,898 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 3 7162 34 127 2 Andhra Pradesh 65244 2385 1767404 8014 12269 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2601 2 30163 229 159 4 Assam 35368 1610 441184 5141 4178 40 5 Bihar 3396 152 706461 494 9543 7 6 Chandigarh 396 35 60201 78 806 2 7 Chhattisgarh 9531 531 967415 1001 13377 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 74 3 10432 7 4 9 Delhi 2372 73 1404889 201 24907 7 10 Goa 3473 126 157772 419 2984 9 11 Gujarat 6579 651 805542 874 10028 5 12 Haryana 2677 263 755324 400 9216 33 13 Himachal Pradesh 2990 203 193853 432 3439 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 9414 680 297557 1197 4238 4 15 Jharkhand 1639 172 337667 305 5099 2 16 Karnataka 130894 6178 2637279 11832 33763 161 17 Kerala 107300 817 2678499 13145 11948 115 18 Ladakh 432 1 19150 53 201 1 19 Lakshadweep 345 2 9039 39 46 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 2442 285 777995 365 8737 30 21 Maharashtra 135708 2143 5710356 10373 117356 682 22 Manipur 9538 292 52961 294 1039 6 23 Meghalaya 4743 76 39377 585 776 5 24 Mizoram 3733 83 13129 271 81 5 25 Nagaland 1979 80 21744 173 468 1 26 Odisha 35243 1896 835132 5281 3550 42 27 Puducherry 3793 332 109083 621 1720 6 28 Punjab 8077 752 567883 1315 15802 31 29 Rajasthan 3451 332 938619 518 8891 7 30 Sikkim 2751 149 16167 299 291 1 31 Tamil Nadu 78780 10229 2304885 18232 31015 180 32 Telangana 18568 461 590072 1813 3556 10 33 Tripura 4417 298 57086 661 646 4 34 Uttarakhand 3220 11 328262 222 7026 9 35 Uttar Pradesh 4957 386 1677050 592 22132 51 36 West Bengal 23013 322 1439215 2109 17295 55 Total# 729243 30776 28766009 87619 386713 1576

Meanwhile, UNEP country head Atul Bagai said the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. Bagai also underlined that countries, including India, must intensify their efforts to prevent and reverse ecosystem degradation.

He also highlighted that climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity are three crises facing the entire planet and India, and are interconnected.

India has taken the path of short-term economic interest over decades and this has diminished the ability of ecosystems to provide and support both humans and other life forms, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) official said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. This needs to change. India is already making a concerted effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be part of the global effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," he said.

"India must intensify these efforts and participate actively in the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration that was launched on the World Environment Day, 2021, to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems," Bagai said.

Latest India News