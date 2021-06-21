Monday, June 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 53,256 new COVID cases, lowest in 88 days; 1,422 deaths in 24 hours

India logs 53,256 new COVID cases, lowest in 88 days; 1,422 deaths in 24 hours

Meanwhile, UNEP country head Atul Bagai said the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. Bagai also underlined that countries, including India, must intensify their efforts to prevent and reverse ecosystem degradation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2021 9:30 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Agra: A man takes a selfie with his family at Taj Mahal that reopened after athorities eased some restrictions in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown

India recorded 53,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 78,190 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,88,44,199. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,35,221 with 7,02,887 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,88,135. A total of 28,00,36,898 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 105 7162 34  127  
2 Andhra Pradesh 65244 2385  1767404 8014  12269 45 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2601 30163 229  159  
4 Assam 35368 1610  441184 5141  4178 40 
5 Bihar 3396 152  706461 494  9543
6 Chandigarh 396 35  60201 78  806
7 Chhattisgarh 9531 531  967415 1001  13377
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 74 10432 4  
9 Delhi 2372 73  1404889 201  24907
10 Goa 3473 126  157772 419  2984
11 Gujarat 6579 651  805542 874  10028
12 Haryana 2677 263  755324 400  9216 33 
13 Himachal Pradesh 2990 203  193853 432  3439 10 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 9414 680  297557 1197  4238
15 Jharkhand 1639 172  337667 305  5099
16 Karnataka 130894 6178  2637279 11832  33763 161 
17 Kerala 107300 817  2678499 13145  11948 115 
18 Ladakh 432 19150 53  201
19 Lakshadweep 345 9039 39  46
20 Madhya Pradesh 2442 285  777995 365  8737 30 
21 Maharashtra 135708 2143  5710356 10373  117356 682 
22 Manipur 9538 292  52961 294  1039
23 Meghalaya 4743 76  39377 585  776
24 Mizoram 3733 83  13129 271  81
25 Nagaland 1979 80  21744 173  468
26 Odisha 35243 1896  835132 5281  3550 42 
27 Puducherry 3793 332  109083 621  1720
28 Punjab 8077 752  567883 1315  15802 31 
29 Rajasthan 3451 332  938619 518  8891
30 Sikkim 2751 149  16167 299  291
31 Tamil Nadu 78780 10229  2304885 18232  31015 180 
32 Telangana 18568 461  590072 1813  3556 10 
33 Tripura 4417 298  57086 661  646
34 Uttarakhand 3220 11  328262 222  7026
35 Uttar Pradesh 4957 386  1677050 592  22132 51 
36 West Bengal 23013 322  1439215 2109  17295 55 
Total# 729243 30776  28766009 87619  386713 1576

Meanwhile, UNEP country head Atul Bagai said the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. Bagai also underlined that countries, including India, must intensify their efforts to prevent and reverse ecosystem degradation.

He also highlighted that climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity are three crises facing the entire planet and India, and are interconnected.

India has taken the path of short-term economic interest over decades and this has diminished the ability of ecosystems to provide and support both humans and other life forms, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) official said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. This needs to change. India is already making a concerted effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be part of the global effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," he said.

"India must intensify these efforts and participate actively in the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration that was launched on the World Environment Day, 2021, to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems," Bagai said.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports 9,361 new Covid cases, 190 deaths

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X