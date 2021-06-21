India logs 53,256 new COVID cases, lowest in 88 days; 1,422 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 53,256 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 78,190 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,88,44,199. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,99,35,221 with 7,02,887 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,88,135. A total of 28,00,36,898 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
The tally crossed the 2-crore mark on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|105
|3
|7162
|34
|127
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|65244
|2385
|1767404
|8014
|12269
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2601
|2
|30163
|229
|159
|4
|Assam
|35368
|1610
|441184
|5141
|4178
|40
|5
|Bihar
|3396
|152
|706461
|494
|9543
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|396
|35
|60201
|78
|806
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|9531
|531
|967415
|1001
|13377
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|74
|3
|10432
|7
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2372
|73
|1404889
|201
|24907
|7
|10
|Goa
|3473
|126
|157772
|419
|2984
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|6579
|651
|805542
|874
|10028
|5
|12
|Haryana
|2677
|263
|755324
|400
|9216
|33
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2990
|203
|193853
|432
|3439
|10
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|9414
|680
|297557
|1197
|4238
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|1639
|172
|337667
|305
|5099
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|130894
|6178
|2637279
|11832
|33763
|161
|17
|Kerala
|107300
|817
|2678499
|13145
|11948
|115
|18
|Ladakh
|432
|1
|19150
|53
|201
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|345
|2
|9039
|39
|46
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|2442
|285
|777995
|365
|8737
|30
|21
|Maharashtra
|135708
|2143
|5710356
|10373
|117356
|682
|22
|Manipur
|9538
|292
|52961
|294
|1039
|6
|23
|Meghalaya
|4743
|76
|39377
|585
|776
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|3733
|83
|13129
|271
|81
|5
|25
|Nagaland
|1979
|80
|21744
|173
|468
|1
|26
|Odisha
|35243
|1896
|835132
|5281
|3550
|42
|27
|Puducherry
|3793
|332
|109083
|621
|1720
|6
|28
|Punjab
|8077
|752
|567883
|1315
|15802
|31
|29
|Rajasthan
|3451
|332
|938619
|518
|8891
|7
|30
|Sikkim
|2751
|149
|16167
|299
|291
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|78780
|10229
|2304885
|18232
|31015
|180
|32
|Telangana
|18568
|461
|590072
|1813
|3556
|10
|33
|Tripura
|4417
|298
|57086
|661
|646
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3220
|11
|328262
|222
|7026
|9
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4957
|386
|1677050
|592
|22132
|51
|36
|West Bengal
|23013
|322
|1439215
|2109
|17295
|55
|Total#
|729243
|30776
|28766009
|87619
|386713
|1576
Meanwhile, UNEP country head Atul Bagai said the COVID-19 pandemic is a result of degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. Bagai also underlined that countries, including India, must intensify their efforts to prevent and reverse ecosystem degradation.
He also highlighted that climate change, pollution and loss of biodiversity are three crises facing the entire planet and India, and are interconnected.
India has taken the path of short-term economic interest over decades and this has diminished the ability of ecosystems to provide and support both humans and other life forms, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) official said.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is a result of the degradation of natural areas, species' loss and exploitation. This needs to change. India is already making a concerted effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and be part of the global effort to reach net-zero emissions by 2050," he said.
"India must intensify these efforts and participate actively in the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration that was launched on the World Environment Day, 2021, to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems," Bagai said.