Maharashtra reports 9,361 new Covid cases, 190 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 9,361 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,72,781, the death toll increased to 1,17,961 with 190 new fatalities.

As many as 9,101 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 57,19,457. The number of active cases stands at 1,32,241.

Mumbai recorded 747 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,20,013, while 19 patients died of the infection, and 650 recovered from it. With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,298 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,88,990.

With 2,01,938 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,95,14,858, as per the department.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent. Currently, 7,96,297 people are in home quarantine and 4,683 are in institutional quarantine.

