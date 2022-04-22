Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Delhi govt issues detailed guidelines for schools amid surge in Covid-19 cases | Check details

The city government on Friday issued new Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital. The AAP-government in Delhi asked schools to conduct daily symptoms check, create quarantine rooms within premises, use thermal scan and hand sanitsation, among other protocols.

The SOP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted in schools to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection in addition to compliance of measures/guidelines issued by the city government from time to time.

Here are the detailed guidelines

Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning Parents should be advised to not send their children to school if they test positive for the coronavirus Students should also be guided to avoid sharing of lunch, stationary items etc

The national capital has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days. On Thursday, Delhi logged 965 fresh Covid cases. It was 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.

