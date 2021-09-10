COVID-19 recovery rate in Assam crosses 98%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,732 with five new fatalities, it said.

Assam on Friday reported 396 new COVID-19 cases, which was 41 less than that of the previous day, while the recovery rate from the viral infection crossed 98 percent, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

The 396 new cases pushed the tally to 5,94,347, it said. Kamrup Metropolitan district continued to account for the highest number of new cases with 70 detected during the day, followed by Golaghat and Sivsagar with 31 cases each, and Jorhat with 25 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,732 with five new fatalities, it said. While two casualties were reported from Morigaon district, one each was from Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Tinsukia districts.

Assam currently has 4,682 active COVID-19 cases as 5,82,586 people have recovered from the disease, including 596 on Friday. The COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.02 percent and the death rate is 0.96 percent, the bulletin said.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes remained at 1,347. As many as 76,432 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state during the day, pushing up the number of total tests done so far to 22,439,105.

A total of 2,84,680 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine during the day, an increase of over 10,000 doses over the previous day. The cumulative beneficiaries have increased to 1,98,05,599, which comprises 1,61,86,377 receiving the first dose and 36,19,222 both the doses, the NHM bulletin added.

