Covid vaccine for kids will pave way for school reopening, AIIMS chief says

AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday said that making COVID-19 vaccine available for children will pave the way for reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them.

The data of phase two and three trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on two to 18 years age group is expected by September, Dr Guleria said, adding that the vaccine can be available for children in India around that time following approval from the drug regulator.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Guleria also said that Pfizer vaccine could also be an option for children if it gets approval before that.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is also likely to soon apply to the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, which it claims can be given to both adults and children.

"So, if the Zydus vaccine gets approval, it will be another option," Dr Guleria said.

The AIIMS chief acknowledged that while children mostly have mild infections of COVID-19 and some even are asymptomatic, they could be carriers of the virus.

Dr Guleria emphasised that there has been a major loss of studies in the last one-and-half years on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Schools have to be reopened and vaccination can play an important role in that".

Recently, the government cautioned that even though COVID-19 has not impacted children greatly till now, that can increase if there is a change in the behaviour of the virus or in epidemiology dynamics. It said that preparations are being made to deal with any such situation.

Showing advanced readiness, a national expert group has been formed to review COVID-19 infections among children and approach the pandemic in a new way and reinforce the nation's preparedness for it.

On the issue of vaccinating children, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul recently said, "Child cohort is not a small one. My rough guess is that if it is between 12 to 18 years, this itself is about 13 to 14 crore population for which we will need about 25-26 crore doses."

He further shared that not only Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Zydus Cadila's vaccine is also being tested on children.

"So when Zydus comes for licensure soon, maybe we have enough data to take a view on whether the vaccine can be given in children," Paul said. (With PTI inputs)

