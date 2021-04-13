Image Source : PTI Taking COVID-19 vaccine during Ramzan does not invalidate roza, says 'fatwa'

A fatwa issued by a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow on Tuesday stated that taking the coronavirus vaccine while fasting in the holy month of Ramzan is permissible, and does not invalidate the fast.

"The vaccine enters blood vessels and not the stomach. Therefore, taking it does not affect 'roza'. Only because of 'roza', Muslims should not avoid taking the COVID-19 vaccine," the 'fatwa' issued by Darul Ifta Farangi Mahal said.

The fatwa was in reply to a question from Abdul Rashid Kidwai, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Kidwai said that he had taken the first vaccine shot earlier and wanted to know if he can take the second dose which is due in the Ramzan period.

The fatwa had signatures of clerics -- Maulan Khalid Rashi Farangi Mahali, Maulana Nasrullah, Maulana Naemur Rehman Siddhiqui and Maulana Mushtaq.

(With PTI Inputs)

