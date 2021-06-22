Covid-19 vaccination: Myths vs Facts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI COVID Vaccination: No balance doses of direct state procurement pending with vaccine manufacturers

Highlighting myths vs facts in relation to Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday dismissed the rumors alleging non-supply of free vaccines for the 18-44 age group and said that the Centre had ensured that the full supplies of COVID-19 vaccines under direct state procurement were provided to the states concerned before June 21.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, "There've been reports alleging non-supply of free vaccines for 18+ group by Delhi govt amid the free COVID vaccination drive."

"It's clarified that GoI had ensured that full supplies of vaccines under direct state procurement are provided to states before June 21," the ministry said.

According to the state procurement data, the allocated 5.6 lakh doses of direct state procurement have been supplied to Delhi before June 21 by the vaccine manufacturers.

Further, an additional 8.8 lakh doses have been provided to Delhi under the Government of India procurement free of cost and more are in the pipeline which will be supplied by end of June 2021.

As on June 22, Delhi has over 9.9 lakh balance & unutilized doses of COVID vaccines available with it, the ministry said.

With effect from June 21, both the state government and Government of India supplies, irrespective of the type of supply, are to be used to vaccinate people above 18 years of age as all categories of priority groups are now unified and are to be provided vaccination for free at the state-designated government Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), the statement said.

ALSO READ | Record 85.15 lakh vaccine doses given on day 1 of Centre's new Covid vaccination policy

ALSO READ | Can Covid vaccination cause infertility in men, women? Health Ministry responds

Latest India News