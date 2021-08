Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI Get Covid-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp within seconds, Mansukh Mandaviya shares steps

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced that people will now be able to get their Covid-19 vaccination certificates on WhatsApp within just seconds.

According to the steps enlisted by Mandaviya on Twitter, save contact number +91 9013151515; type and send 'Covid certificate' on WhatsApp; and enter the OTP.

