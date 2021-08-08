Mix-matching Covaxin, Covishield vaccines yields better results: ICMR Study

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV)

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday revealed that mixing and matching of vaccines Covishield and Covaxin can yeild better results against Covid-19.

"Immunization with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity", the study said.

The development comes a day after single-dose Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine got approval for Emergency Use Authorization in India (EUA).

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield are the most widely accepted vaccines in India. Another recent ICMR study claimed that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against the rampant Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV). The efficacy data demonstrated 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic COVID-19.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday. The meeting was held to discuss the Covishield supply and to ramp up the production in India. Minister Mandaviya assured the government's support in Covishield production.

Latest India News