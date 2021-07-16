Next 100-125 days very important for India, says Health Ministry as threat of 3rd Covid wave looms

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People, flouting social distancing norms, visit a crowded market as authorities eased Covid-induced lockdown relaxation in Bengaluru.

Union Health Ministry on Friday said that the next 100-125 days are going to be very crucial in terms of how Covid situation further unfolds in the country. The Ministry said though the second wave of Covid has subsided still there are as many as 73 districts that continue to remain a cause of concern as more than 100 cases are being registered daily.

Addressing a presser, Health Ministry said that the rate of reduction of corona cases in the country has slowed down in recent days and this needs to be taken as a warning of a possible third wave.

"Situation in most of the regions has turned from bad to worse. Overall, the world is moving towards a third wave. (WHO's) Warning over a third wave can't be taken for granted, it is a red flag...," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

However, experts said that there is no scientific evidence to prove that the impending third wave of coronavirus disease will have a detrimental effect on children and asked people to stay away from such misinformation, which has been on the rise since the outbreak of pandemic.

It has been widely claimed that children will be infected the most during the third Covid-19 wave. While some kids were affected during the second wave, almost 90 per cent of the infections, so far, have been mild or asymptomatic.

