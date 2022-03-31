Follow us on Image Source : PTI Masks optional, restrictions no more! Delhi, Bengal, Maharashtra lift all Covid curbs | Details

A glimpse of a pre-pandemic world! As Covid-19 cases have significantly declined in the country, many states have lifted all coronavirus restrictions. Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Delhi on Thursday announced that the states will not restrict large gatherings, and amid other containment restrictions that are lifted. Here are more details:

Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine now for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, official sources said.

However, most of the Covid-related restrictions have already been lifted by the authorities. The sources said the DDMA is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places. Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally, the curbs were removed from February 28. However, the rule related to wearing of masks at public places, including in buses and metro trains, continued.

West Bengal

With the COVID-19 situation having considerably improved in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday announced that that all curbs related to the contagion would stand withdrawn from midnight.

The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020. In a notification, the government, however, stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.

"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

Maharashtra

All pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in Maharashtra from April 2, the state government announced on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn,” Tope said. Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said.

