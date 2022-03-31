Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE In Delhi, no more fine for not wearing masks in public places: Sources

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to do away with fine for not wearing masks in public places, official sources said. The Authority had met on Thursday to discuss the Covid situation in the national capital in the backdrop of the Centre's advise earlier this month to states and UTs to consider discontinuing containment measures in view of the sharp decline in the fresh cases.

Last month, the DDMA lifted all Covid restrictions in the wake of significant improvement in the Covid situation in the city.

The DDMA meeting was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot and senior officials and expert members.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.50 per cent, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department. With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,857. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

Maharashtra and West Bengal governments have also eased Covid-induced restrictions in their respective states.

