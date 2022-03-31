After 2 years of pandemic, Maharashtra lifts all Covid-19 curbs; masks now optional

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A decision to the effect was taken unanimously at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Good news! After over two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to lift all Covid-19 restrictions. The state government advised, however, that the people continue physical distancing and voluntary wearing of face-masks as a precaution, though there will be no penalties for defaulters.

From April 1, there will be no restrictions on public movement, social, religious or political gatherings, weddings, funerals, visits to malls, cinemas, shopping plazas, travelling by trains, buses, among others.

A decision to the effect was taken unanimously at the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon in view of the huge decline in Covid-19 cases.

Housing Minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad said that with the state becoming free of restrictions, people can celebrate Gudi Padva and Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti with processions and the upcoming holy month of fasting Ramzan in full swing.

The state imposed a lockdown on March 24, 2020, followed by the nationwide lockdown, and after the first few months of stringent restrictions, the curbs were lifted in stages during the first, second and third waves.

