COVID: Gujarat extends night curfew in THESE 8 cities till July 31. Check details

The Gujarat government on Friday extended the Covid-induced night curfew in eight cities for 12 more days, till July 31. The curfew, which was in force till July 20 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh, has now been extended.

"Curfew between 10 pm and 6 am, which was in force till July 20 in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh, has now been extended till the morning of August 1," a state government release said.

However, the state government has allowed water parks and swimming pools to reopen with 50% capacity from July 20.

"Owners, managers and staff of water parks will have to get inoculated with the first dose by July 31," it said.

An official said non AC private and public transport buses can operate at 100 per cent capacity and AC buses at 75 per cent capacity from July 20, and it will be mandatory for drivers and conductors to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A release also said hotels, resorts-restaurants and water parks in the state have been exempted from fixed electricity charges for a period of one year as per an announcement made by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on June 7, and such entities will have to pay only for actual consumption

(With PTI Inputs)

