COVID Crisis: Consignment carrying Oxygen generators, 1000 ventilators arrives from UK

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE (PTI) A consignment carrying oxygen generators and 1000 ventilators on Sunday reached India from the UK

A consignment carrying oxygen generators and 1000 ventilators on Sunday reached India. "Each generator has the capacity to produce 500 liters of Oxygen per minute, enough to treat 50 people at a time", an MEA spokesperson said.

Amid rising COVID 19 cases in India, international help has been pouring in regularly with oxygen cylinders, generators, ventilators, and other medical supplies.

This is not the first consignment that arrived from the United Kingdom. On Monday, the fourth consignment had arrived from the UK, consisting of 60 ventilators.

India is currently amid the second wave of COVID 19, leading to an exponential rise in the number of daily cases. The ongoing surge in coronavirus cases has left the healthcare system insufficient in many places.

There has been a lack of oxygen supply, ICU beds, ventilators, and other covid related medical supplies. To meet the appropriate requirements, help has been pouring in from several countries like the US, the UK, and Italy among others.

