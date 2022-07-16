COVID-19: India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours
- An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,044 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 56 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 16), the country saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,63,651.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,40,760, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,073.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 16 was recorded 4.80 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,90,33,063 samples have been tested up to July 15 for COVID-19. Of these 4,17,895 samples were tested on Friday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,371 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 percent on Friday. The state health department informed that the overall Covid tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015. The state saw 10 covid related deaths.
The state had recorded 2,229 cases and four fatalities on Thursday. Mumbai logged 365 fresh coronavirus cases and two new fatalities. Pune city and Satara district recorded two coronavirus-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each, said the bulletin.
The bulletin said 2,914 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,50,808 and leaving the state with 16,000 active cases. The health department said 39,218 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,25,59,392.
The count of Covid cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,149 with the addition of 77 new patients in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. The number of coronavirus patients currently receiving treatment in the district stood at 636, the officials said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|45
|1
|10105
|10
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2239
|118
|2308708
|359
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|222
|17
|64317
|26
|296
|4
|Assam
|3150
|566
|717472
|139
|7994
|2
|2
|5
|Bihar
|2597
|86
|822770
|409
|12268
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|444
|36
|93071
|55
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2232
|164
|1141423
|246
|14045
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|11492
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1935
|31
|1914201
|550
|26289
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|793
|20
|245743
|135
|3845
|1
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|4274
|49
|1225263
|687
|10951
|1
|1
|12
|Haryana
|1819
|218
|1008744
|291
|10632
|2
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1810
|230
|282960
|191
|4145
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|815
|46
|450883
|119
|4758
|15
|Jharkhand
|968
|80
|431090
|110
|5323
|16
|Karnataka
|6739
|136
|3936160
|1072
|40126
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|25868
|583
|6588480
|3800
|70206
|3
|17
|20
|18
|Ladakh
|59
|10
|28315
|4
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|928
|27
|1034435
|132
|10746
|21
|Maharashtra
|16553
|369
|7847894
|2594
|148005
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|320
|52
|135250
|25
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|141
|10
|92463
|22
|1595
|24
|Mizoram
|1067
|103
|228575
|16
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|52
|10
|34763
|1
|763
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|4315
|804
|1282690
|9127
|27
|Puducherry
|1016
|101
|165296
|120
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1275
|15
|746453
|226
|17789
|3
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|1149
|116
|1279630
|314
|9572
|30
|Sikkim
|359
|49
|38857
|20
|459
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17858
|424
|3454923
|2707
|38028
|32
|Telangana
|5051
|31
|799011
|543
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|808
|224
|100044
|7
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|957
|74
|430846
|23
|7700
|2
|2
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2350
|13
|2069486
|377
|23549
|36
|West Bengal
|28856
|1360
|2012177
|1664
|21260
|5
|5
|Total#
|139073
|2997
|43045350
|16994
|525604
|22
|17
|47
|**Note for Uttarakhand: One death reported previously (on 13-07-2022) has been added in cumulative figures as per the State bulletin dated 15-7-2022.
|***Note for Kerala: 27-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )