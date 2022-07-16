Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
COVID-19: India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,40,760, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2022 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • India saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours
  • An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 20,044 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 56 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 16), the country saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,63,651.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,40,760, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,073. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 16 was recorded 4.80 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,90,33,063 samples have been tested up to July 15 for COVID-19. Of these 4,17,895 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Over 13.3 lakh precaution doses of Covid vaccines administered to beneficiaries in 18-59 age group

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,371 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 percent on Friday. The state health department informed that the overall Covid tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015. The state saw 10 covid related deaths. 

The state had recorded 2,229 cases and four fatalities on Thursday. Mumbai logged 365 fresh coronavirus cases and two new fatalities. Pune city and Satara district recorded two coronavirus-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The bulletin said 2,914 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,50,808 and leaving the state with 16,000 active cases. The health department said 39,218 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,25,59,392.

The count of Covid cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,149 with the addition of 77 new patients in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. The number of coronavirus patients currently receiving treatment in the district stood at 636, the officials said.

 

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination: Free 'booster dose' for all adults from today | KNOW DETAILS HERE

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 10105 10  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 2239 118  2308708 359  14733      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 222 17  64317 26  296      
4 Assam 3150 566  717472 139  7994   2
5 Bihar 2597 86  822770 409  12268   2
6 Chandigarh 444 36  93071 55  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 2232 164  1141423 246  14045      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   11492   4      
9 Delhi 1935 31  1914201 550  26289   1
10 Goa 793 20  245743 135  3845   1
11 Gujarat 4274 49  1225263 687  10951   1
12 Haryana 1819 218  1008744 291  10632   2
13 Himachal Pradesh 1810 230  282960 191  4145   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 815 46  450883 119  4758      
15 Jharkhand 968 80  431090 110  5323      
16 Karnataka 6739 136  3936160 1072  40126   1
17 Kerala*** 25868 583  6588480 3800  70206 17 20
18 Ladakh 59 10  28315 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11360   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 928 27  1034435 132  10746      
21 Maharashtra 16553 369  7847894 2594  148005   4
22 Manipur 320 52  135250 25  2120      
23 Meghalaya 141 10  92463 22  1595      
24 Mizoram 1067 103  228575 16  706      
25 Nagaland 52 10  34763 763   1
26 Odisha 4315 804  1282690   9127      
27 Puducherry 1016 101  165296 120  1962      
28 Punjab 1275 15  746453 226  17789   3
29 Rajasthan 1149 116  1279630 314  9572      
30 Sikkim 359 49  38857 20  459   1
31 Tamil Nadu 17858 424  3454923 2707  38028      
32 Telangana 5051 31  799011 543  4111      
33 Tripura 808 224  100044 923      
34 Uttarakhand 957 74  430846 23  7700   2
35 Uttar Pradesh 2350 13  2069486 377  23549      
36 West Bengal 28856 1360  2012177 1664  21260   5
Total# 139073 2997  43045350 16994  525604 22  17 47
**Note for Uttarakhand: One death reported previously (on 13-07-2022) has been added in cumulative figures as per the State bulletin dated 15-7-2022.
***Note for Kerala: 27-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

