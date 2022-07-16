COVID-19: India reports 20,044 fresh cases, 56 fatalities in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights India saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 20,044 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 56 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (July 16), the country saw a total of 18,301 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,30,63,651.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,40,760, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,39,073.

Massive jump in active cases :

An increase of 1,687 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,660. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 16 was recorded 4.80 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,90,33,063 samples have been tested up to July 15 for COVID-19. Of these 4,17,895 samples were tested on Friday.

ALSO READ: Over 13.3 lakh precaution doses of Covid vaccines administered to beneficiaries in 18-59 age group

Maharashtra COVID tally :

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 2,371 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus while the recovery rate stood at 97.95 percent on Friday. The state health department informed that the overall Covid tally rose to 80,14,823, while the toll increased to 1,48,015. The state saw 10 covid related deaths.

The state had recorded 2,229 cases and four fatalities on Thursday. Mumbai logged 365 fresh coronavirus cases and two new fatalities. Pune city and Satara district recorded two coronavirus-linked fatalities each, while municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, and Solapur district registered one death each, said the bulletin.

The bulletin said 2,914 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,50,808 and leaving the state with 16,000 active cases. The health department said 39,218 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing up the number of swab samples examined so far in the state to 8,25,59,392.

The count of Covid cases in Nashik district rose to 4,78,149 with the addition of 77 new patients in the last 24 hours, health department officials said. The number of coronavirus patients currently receiving treatment in the district stood at 636, the officials said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 vaccination: Free 'booster dose' for all adults from today | KNOW DETAILS HERE

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 45 1 10105 10 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2239 118 2308708 359 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 222 17 64317 26 296 4 Assam 3150 566 717472 139 7994 2 2 5 Bihar 2597 86 822770 409 12268 2 2 6 Chandigarh 444 36 93071 55 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 2232 164 1141423 246 14045 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11492 4 9 Delhi 1935 31 1914201 550 26289 1 1 10 Goa 793 20 245743 135 3845 1 1 11 Gujarat 4274 49 1225263 687 10951 1 1 12 Haryana 1819 218 1008744 291 10632 2 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1810 230 282960 191 4145 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 815 46 450883 119 4758 15 Jharkhand 968 80 431090 110 5323 16 Karnataka 6739 136 3936160 1072 40126 1 1 17 Kerala*** 25868 583 6588480 3800 70206 3 17 20 18 Ladakh 59 10 28315 4 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 928 27 1034435 132 10746 21 Maharashtra 16553 369 7847894 2594 148005 4 4 22 Manipur 320 52 135250 25 2120 23 Meghalaya 141 10 92463 22 1595 24 Mizoram 1067 103 228575 16 706 25 Nagaland 52 10 34763 1 763 1 1 26 Odisha 4315 804 1282690 9127 27 Puducherry 1016 101 165296 120 1962 28 Punjab 1275 15 746453 226 17789 3 3 29 Rajasthan 1149 116 1279630 314 9572 30 Sikkim 359 49 38857 20 459 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 17858 424 3454923 2707 38028 32 Telangana 5051 31 799011 543 4111 33 Tripura 808 224 100044 7 923 34 Uttarakhand 957 74 430846 23 7700 2 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 2350 13 2069486 377 23549 36 West Bengal 28856 1360 2012177 1664 21260 5 5 Total# 139073 2997 43045350 16994 525604 22 17 47 **Note for Uttarakhand: One death reported previously (on 13-07-2022) has been added in cumulative figures as per the State bulletin dated 15-7-2022. ***Note for Kerala: 27-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:02 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 14 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 11 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Latest India News