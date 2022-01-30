Why this book on Covid and post-Covid recovery is a must read

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 'Covid and post-Covid recovery' book cover

At a time when COVID-19 has gripped our world, forcing us to frantically search for the best ways to fight the invisible enemy and thrive, a book has become hugely popular for its unique insights into the infection and recovery. The book also offers key tips on how to prep your body for the vaccine.

The book titled 'Covid and Post-Covid Recovery' by Dr Vishakha Shivdasani tells us about how one can reduce the chances of post-COVID complications and recover from them.

Dr Shivdasani, popularly known as DoctorVee, has shared her 6-point plan to show how to expedite recovery from COVID-19. What stands out is that the protocol shared by Dr Shivdasani also works on new COVID strains that are emerging.

Dr Shivdasani disclosed that she has used the same principles of healing that have helped thousands of her patients reverse chronic lifestyle diseases.

"Having been a GP for more than 20 years, with a focus on reversing diseases like diabetes, obesity and PCOS, I find the best results lie in combining modern medicine with lifestyle changes. This holds true for treating COVID-19 as well," Dr Shivdasani said.

"You have more power than you think, and seeing patients recover and thrive during this pandemic has been the most gratifying part of my career," she added.

