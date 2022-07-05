COVID ALERT! Wearing of masks mandatory in Chennai, Rs 500 fine on violation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Tamil Nadu Covid cases, wearing of masks mandatory in Chennai

In order to tackle the rising number of Covid cases in Tamil Nadu and Chennai in particular, wearing masks have been made mandatory by the Greater Chennai Corporation. The violation will amount to Rs 500 fine order to be effective from tomorrow, the corporation said.

In last 10 days, active Covid-19 cases have breached 6,000-mark in Tamil Nadu where Chennai had accounted for more than half the share.

Chennai and Chengalpet have been reporting majority of cases, while the remaining was spread in 33 of the 38 districts. The state capital leads among districts with more than 4000 active infections.

