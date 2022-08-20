Saturday, August 20, 2022
     
  India reports 13,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,166

India reports 13,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,166

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 1,01,166, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2022 9:31 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 88,21,88,283 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent
  • A decrease of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 13,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,99,435.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,166, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,830.

Active cases:

A decrease of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,289. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,21,88,283 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19. Of these 3,15,231 samples were tested on Friday.

Delhi rising COVID tally:

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's coronavirus case count went up to 19,91,772 and the death toll to 26,411, according to the latest bulletin.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths. The fresh cases came out of 18,829 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight. The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 10380 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1110 12  2319611 195  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 143 66070 28  296  
4 Assam 2957 19  732356 138  8028  
5 Bihar 761 11  833280 146  12288
6 Chandigarh 517 96529 84  1177  
7 Chhattisgarh 1725 195  1155983 123  14094
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 11558 4  
9 Delhi 6826 17  1957121 1939  26408
10 Goa* 1041 64  249633 115  3857
11 Gujarat 3012 185  1252910 552  10996  
12 Haryana 3751 43  1031190 908  10662
13 Himachal Pradesh 2319 88  302438 299  4187
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3327 139  467003 558  4779  
15 Jharkhand 412 435826 69  5330  
16 Karnataka 9307 543  3987317 1782  40201
17 Kerala*** 7920 43  6662540 1273  70688
18 Ladakh 71 28822 229  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 699 1041095 107  10764  
21 Maharashtra 11690 320  7918535 1920  148186
22 Manipur 112 44  137320 56  2143  
23 Meghalaya 463 94188 25  1613  
24 Mizoram 766 16  234357 142  717  
25 Nagaland 23 35084 776  
26 Odisha 2460 21  1312449 502  9160
27 Puducherry 364 169939 78  1967  
28 Punjab** 15545 361  747101   17872
29 Rajasthan 4065 121  1289753 679  9601
30 Sikkim 242   42526 65  482
31 Tamil Nadu 6400 231  3517020 874  38033  
32 Telangana 2820 177  823884 612  4111  
33 Tripura 117 39  106591 49  938  
34 Uttarakhand 1778 43  437397 131  7731
35 Uttar Pradesh 4578 274  2088505 1167  23591
36 West Bengal 4470 154  2077861 587  21430
Total# 101830 487  43685535 15220  527253 39 
***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 19th august 2022
.Total number of active cases is 1891 (An increase of 55 since yesterday)
.Total number of recovered cases is 758241 (An increase of 256 since yesterday)
.Total number of deaths is 20443 (An increase of 2 since yesterday)
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
****Assam data awaited.

