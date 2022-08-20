India reports 13,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 1,01,166

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 88,21,88,283 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19
- The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent
- A decrease of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 13,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 20), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,99,435.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 1,01,166, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,830.
Active cases:
A decrease of 664 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,27,289. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on August 20 was recorded 4.21 per cent.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra logs 2,285 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths today
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,21,88,283 samples have been tested up to August 19 for COVID-19. Of these 3,15,231 samples were tested on Friday.
ALSO READ: How long are you likely to be infectious with Covid?
Delhi rising COVID tally:
Delhi on Friday recorded 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's coronavirus case count went up to 19,91,772 and the death toll to 26,411, according to the latest bulletin.
Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths. The fresh cases came out of 18,829 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.
Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight. The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.
On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.
Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|7
|10380
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1110
|12
|2319611
|195
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|143
|1
|66070
|28
|296
|4
|Assam
|2957
|19
|732356
|138
|8028
|5
|Bihar
|761
|11
|833280
|146
|12288
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|517
|3
|96529
|84
|1177
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1725
|195
|1155983
|123
|14094
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|1
|11558
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|6826
|17
|1957121
|1939
|26408
|8
|10
|Goa*
|1041
|64
|249633
|115
|3857
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|3012
|185
|1252910
|552
|10996
|12
|Haryana
|3751
|43
|1031190
|908
|10662
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2319
|88
|302438
|299
|4187
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3327
|139
|467003
|558
|4779
|15
|Jharkhand
|412
|1
|435826
|69
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|9307
|543
|3987317
|1782
|40201
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|7920
|43
|6662540
|1273
|70688
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|71
|1
|28822
|8
|229
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|699
|1
|1041095
|107
|10764
|21
|Maharashtra
|11690
|320
|7918535
|1920
|148186
|6
|22
|Manipur
|112
|44
|137320
|56
|2143
|23
|Meghalaya
|463
|1
|94188
|25
|1613
|24
|Mizoram
|766
|16
|234357
|142
|717
|25
|Nagaland
|23
|7
|35084
|7
|776
|26
|Odisha
|2460
|21
|1312449
|502
|9160
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|364
|2
|169939
|78
|1967
|28
|Punjab**
|15545
|361
|747101
|17872
|3
|29
|Rajasthan
|4065
|121
|1289753
|679
|9601
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|242
|42526
|65
|482
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|6400
|231
|3517020
|874
|38033
|32
|Telangana
|2820
|177
|823884
|612
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|117
|39
|106591
|49
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1778
|43
|437397
|131
|7731
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|4578
|274
|2088505
|1167
|23591
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|4470
|154
|2077861
|587
|21430
|3
|Total#
|101830
|487
|43685535
|15220
|527253
|39
|***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. As per the media bulletin dated 19th august 2022
|.Total number of active cases is 1891 (An increase of 55 since yesterday)
|.Total number of recovered cases is 758241 (An increase of 256 since yesterday)
|.Total number of deaths is 20443 (An increase of 2 since yesterday)
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|****Assam data awaited.